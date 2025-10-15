Say hello to tabletop.me – a brand new gaming convention landing in Dubai this November

Calling all board game lovers, card collectors, and puzzle solvers! There’s a brand new event landing in Dubai in November, and you don’t want to miss out.

tabletop.me is a first-of-its-kind event taking place for three days from November 7 to 9, 2025, at the Concourse Convention Center, Dubai Outlet Mall. It’s all about coming together with others in the community to enjoy some serious gaming fun.

3 of 12

The best news? There are zero screens. Just pure, fun, interactive, face-to-face gaming.

No matter what you’re into – timeless classics like chess, backgammon, and Rummikub, or modern strategy games, trading cards, or fantasy-fuelled RPGs like Dungeons & Dragons, this immersive festival has something for every level of player. And yes, it doesn’t matter what age you are. Kids, adults, casual fans and hardcore hobbyists are all invited.

*GTA 6 is costing more to make than Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa*

‘How many games are we talking about?‘ you ask…

Well, the 7,300 square meter space will showcase a whopping 250+ games, including international titles that will be available in Arabic.

And of course, to keep things fair and fun (yes, we’re looking at you, UNO rule-benders), over 100 gaming gurus will be on hand to guide you through the rules, teach you new games, and maybe even help you discover your next favourite.

Beyond the gameplay, you can also enjoy a bustling Artist Alley, live RPG performances, workshops, talks, and more.

Speaking on the event, Mark Azzam, founder of tabletop.me, commented, “tabletop.me is more than just another consumer-based convention; it’s your invitation to meet, play, and discover stories, friendships, and fun through tabletop gaming, across every table!”

Don’t want to miss out on the gaming action? Grab your tickets here. Tickets for adults are Dhs125 and for little ones, Dhs75.

For more information, visit tabletop.me

@tabletop.me

Images: Supplied

Featured image: Unsplash