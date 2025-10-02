It’s similar to a Schengen Visa

The GCC Grand Tours Visa is about to make travelling around the gulf so much easier.

What is GCC Grand Tours Visa?

The GCC Grand Tours Visa or the GCC Unified Visa allows travellers to visit one or all six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain, under a single visa, similar to the Schengen visa that facilitates travel across European Schengen countries. It is designed for tourism and short term stays. The visa’s validity period has not yet been confirmed, but it is expected to range from 30 to 90 days.

When will the visa be available?

The UAE’s Minister of Economy and Tourism revealed that the pilot phase of the visa will be launched in the last quarter of 2025.

What are the advantages?

Ease of travel within the GCC countries

A simplified visa process: The application will be online and there will only be one in comparison to several if tourists want to go to multiple countries

Cost effective: Tourists can save money by choosing to apply for the unified visa option to travel across all six nations, rather than needing to pay for multiple different visas.

What documents will be required?

A valid passport

A completed application form

Passport-sized photographs

Some additional documents may be required such as:

Proof of accommodation

Travel itinerary

Travel insurance

Return or onward ticket

Proof of financial means

How to apply for the GCC Grand Tours Visa

Once the system is live, tourists will apply through an online portal before arriving to the country. Applicants will select whether they are applying for entry to a single country or multiple GCC states. They’ll complete the form, upload the documents, pay the visa fee and the visa will be issued electronically via email.

Images: Archive