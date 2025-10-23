A day out packed with family-friendly fun, books, and prizes

If you love reading, chances are you’ve browsed the shelves at Bookends, and this weekend, the popular Bookends Carnival returns – so it might be time to update those weekend plans.

Now in its third year running, the carnival is packed with plenty of things to do for book fans. It takes place on Saturday, October 25, from 3pm to 6pm at its store in Dubai Digital Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The best news? Entry to the carnival is free.

What can you get up to at the carnival?

There’s plenty for readers of all ages.

On the games front, test your literary knowledge with Guess the Book, put on blindfolds and play (and most likely giggle) at Pin the Tail or put your fishing skills to the test and have a go at Hook-A-Book.

Beyond the fun and games, meet and chat with other book lovers; listen to live music or grab a snack to keep those energy levels high so you can browse.

Want to add to your TBR?

Bookends is a great place to get lost in an impressive variety of pre-owned and pre-thumbed books.

It is the largest marketplace for secondhand books in the country. It started off as an online store but grew in popularity and eventually opened its physical location in Dubai Digital Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Be prepared to browse through over 5,000 books spanning genres. There are plenty of options for readers of all ages, and yes you will even find a variety of languages. Book prices start from just Dh1.

To learn more about Bookends, follow @bookends.ae. Want to shop online? Visit bookends.ae

Details

Location: Dubai Digital Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis (Zone 3, G5 from underground parking)

Times: October 25, 3pm to 6pm

Cost: Free entry to carnival

Contact: (050) 362 1164, @bookends.ae

Images: Supplied