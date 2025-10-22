SAVA is the first Emirati modern discount retailer offering high-quality products at affordable prices

Dubai residents, stretching your dirhams just got easier. Majid Al Futtaim, the retail giant behind some of the UAE’s most iconic malls and hypermarkets, has opened the doors to SAVA in Dubai – the country’s first fully owned and operated Emirati modern discount retailer.

SAVA (pronounced SAY-va’, like the word “savings”) brings together quality products for affordable prices, and shoppers will be in for a fuss-free shopping experience. There will be over 1,600 products to choose from, along with numerous offers available. It’s perfect for families and budget-savvy individuals who want more without spending more.

Each store is designed to keep things simple and stress-free, with a clean layout, a streamlined selection of everyday essentials, and helpful staff on hand, so you can get in, grab what you need, and get on with your day.

Majid Al Futtaim has a long history in retail (like running Carrefour, malls, etc.), and launching SAVA is a big deal for them. The Emirati-owned conglomerate says the move is part of a wider push to support everyday shoppers in the UAE, especially those looking to make smarter choices without compromising on quality.

With SAVA, the brand is tapping into growing demand for accessible, no-frills grocery shopping that still ticks the boxes for convenience, reliability, and price.

Can’t wait to check it out and shop? SAVA’s flagship store is now open in Dubai in Deira in Al Muteena and Murjan Tower, JBR (Jumeirah Beach Residence).

Expansion plans are already in place with two further stores opening their doors this week. And by the end of the year, 10 more locations will open across the UAE.

To stay up to date with the latest, check out @savauae and @majidalfuttaim

Images: Supplied by SAVA