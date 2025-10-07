New Dragon Kingdom walkthrough, Gardens of the World, Dessert District and upgraded Dragon Lake headline the October 15 return

Global Village is back on Wednesday, October 15, and Season 30 reads like a greatest-hits album with fresh tracks.

The Dubai favourite has just announced new attractions, upgraded stages, and smarter wayfinding to make your next wander feel easier and a little more spectacular.

Start with something serene as The Gardens of the World debuts as a landscaped promenade of floral displays and landmark icons that runs from the Egypt pavilion to the Iran pavilion. It is designed for slow strolls and family photos, a calm counterpoint to the usual whirl of shopping, shows, and snacks. You will also spot digital wayfinding screens across the park, plus the new S30 Passport and stamping stations in every pavilion for souvenir hunters who like a collectible with their karak.

For a dose of fantasy, step into the Dragon Kingdom, an immersive, puzzle-packed walkthrough with 11 themed rooms. Guests journey through the world of Blackstone Hollow to help Ignis, the last dragon, recover his power by cracking clues from enchanted forests to fiery caverns. It is part escape room, part storybook, and a neat excuse to bring older kids and grown-up gamers along.

Little ones get their own new playground with The Little Wonderers at Carnaval®, an indoor adventure park opening later in the season. Expect multi-level obstacle courses, ball pits, neon-lit slides, and a glow-galaxy vibe that will burn off energy before bedtime.

The entertainment heart of the park gets a lift, too. The Main Stage area has been completely transformed with more capacity, an all-new look, and elevated production for bigger live shows. Around the site, you will notice new ticket counter screens, LED directional signage, refreshed landscaping, and upgrades to Dragon Lake, including a new giant underwater display screen and enhanced fire effects for the iconic dragon centerpiece.

Arrivals get a glow-up with new arches at the Sharjah and Abu Dhabi entrances and a re-themed Sharjah Tunnel. Foodies can graze even wider with an expanded Fiesta Street, the Railway Market reborn as Dessert District with nostalgic style, a refreshed Indian Chaat Bazaar, and the return of Road of Asia as Asia Boulevard. Count more than 200 dining options across the park, from street eats to global bites.

Season 30 is set to make it easier to roam, give families more to discover, and double down on the shows, so consider your evening plans sorted.

Images: Supplied