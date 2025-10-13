Global Village is back for its 30th season, celebrating with free entry for travellers holding the Global Village visa stamp

To mark the milestone, Global Village is giving travellers a special treat with free entry for 10 days starting from the grand opening date on Wedesnday, October 15.

A special visa stamp for visitors

In partnership with the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), Global Village has launched a unique visa stamp to mark its milestone anniversary. From October 15, all visas issued from Dubai will include the Global Village Season 30 logo.

When visitors arrive in the UAE, they’ll receive an entry stamp featuring the same logo, a fun souvenir for travellers arriving in the city this month.

Free entry for 10 days

Travellers who get the Global Village Season 30 stamp can enter the destination for free once, anytime within 10 days from Wednesday, October 15. To claim the offer, the stamp must be placed next to the Dubai entry stamp in the passport.

Celebrating 30 years of culture and connection

The initiative highlights Dubai’s ongoing efforts to celebrate diversity and bring cultures together. It’s also part of the city’s wider goal to create unforgettable experiences for visitors from the moment they land.

What to expect

With only a few days to go, excitement is building. Whether you go for the shopping, food, or performances, the opening night is set to be one of the most memorable events of the year.

Also read: Global Village opening announced: Fireworks, drones, and skydivers

One of Dubai’s most-loved attractions, bringing together food, shopping, entertainment and culture from around the world. With pavilions from different countries, international cuisine, live performances and family-friendly attractions, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Season 30 promises more shows, new experiences and even bigger celebrations to mark this special milestone.

Location: Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai

Times: From 6pm

Contact: (04) 362 4114

Tickets: Free for travellers with the Global Village Season 30 visa stamp (valid for one visit within 10 days of October 15) | globalvillage.ae

Images: What’s On Archive