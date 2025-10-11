Dubai’s much-loved Global Village is getting ready to welcome visitors back for its milestone Season 30

The opening night of Global Village promises to be bigger and brighter than ever. The celebrations begin on Wednesday, October 15 at 6pm and will run all the way until Sunday May 10. When the gates open to what organisers are calling “A More Wonderful World”. Expect an evening filled with colour, entertainment, and excitement as the destination marks three decades of bringing cultures together.

A colourful start to the season

The night will begin with the Parade of the World, featuring lively street drummers and representatives from each of the country pavilions. Visitors can look forward to an unforgettable evening that sets the tone for the season ahead.

Spectacular shows in the sky

The opening celebrations will feature a stunning drone and pyrotechnic display lighting up the night sky. The show will include a glowing “30” and the season’s official message.

Adding to the thrill, professional skydivers wearing wing suits will soar through the sky, leaving trails of light and sparks as they descend.

Throughout the evening, visitors can enjoy a mix of stage shows, cultural performances, and live entertainment across the park. The famous Dragon Lake will also come alive with a striking laser show that’s sure to impress.

At 9pm, 600 drones will take to the sky once again to display welcome messages before the first fireworks of the new season light up the night.

Don’t miss the spectacular Global Village opening night

With only a few days to go, excitement is building as Global Village prepares to reopen its doors. Whether you go for the shopping, food, or performances, the opening night is set to be one of the most memorable events of the year.

Location: Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai

Times: From 6pm

Contact: (04) 362 4114

Images: What’s On Archive