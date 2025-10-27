Unwind under the starlit sky, surrounded by the unending beauty of the Al Wadi Desert

If your evening plans could use a little sparkle (and maybe a few sand dunes), we’ve found a new spot for you. Say hello to Gobi Sky, the new rooftop at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert for some seriously good vibes under the stars.

At this new rooftop destination, guests will be treated to Pan-Asian flavours, luxury Japanese spirits, and immersive entertainment.

From Wednesday to Sunday, guests can enjoy the desert vibes backed with the sounds of the resident DJ, spinning a curated blend of sunset chill-out, nu-disco, deep house, and Asian-inspired electronica. If you love a sunset catch-up session with mates, this is one not to miss.

And of course, you can pair it all with Gobi Sky sips. The menu features premium Japanese spirits and bespoke cocktails. Make sure you try their reimagined classic cocktail with a bold, Asian-inspired twist.

Gobi’s bar snacks are designed to enhance your beverages with dishes such as temaki hand rolls with luxe chu toro, beef rendang burgers, wagyu beef yakitori, and crispy sweet corn ribs finished with seaweed furikake and togarashi spice.

Coming soon

Gobi Sky will soon welcome guests with a Night Brunch and Sakura Nights. Guests can expect live stations, curated cocktails, and sensory entertainment perfect for weekend indulgences.

For those who love a movie under the stars, keep your eyes peeled for Suntory After Dark – a weekend cinema night paired with a shisha experience. Other live events will also take place.

Gobi Sky is open on weekdays from 5pm to midnight and on weekends until 1am.

For reservations, call the team on (07) 206 7777, or visit ritzcarlton.com

The details:

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, Al Mazraa Wadi Khadija, Al Ashish, Ras Al Khaimah

Time: Open weekdays 5pm to 12am, weekends 5pm to 1am

Contact: (07) 206 7777

@ritzcarltonalwadidesert

