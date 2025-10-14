Two chefs, one table. Experience Japanese meets Emirati flavours at Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori

Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori at Marina Mall will host a night that celebrates connection and craft. On Thursday, October 16, Chef Akmal Anuar teams up with Chef Khaled Alsaadi for Many Hands: Platters of Tradition, an intimate evening built around shared plates and shared stories.

The two chefs may come from different backgrounds, yet they share plenty of common ground. They share Arab roots, a deep respect for their craft and a love for food that brings people together. The menu, priced at Dhs285 per person, is meant to be enjoyed family-style, with each dish carrying a touch of memory and heritage.

On the menu: a feast made for sharing

Dinner starts with Maraq, a rich soup with meat and shrimp wontons. Next, guests can enjoy Smoked Eggplant and Bukhari Rice served nigiri-style, followed by a Harissa and Walnut Dip with soft Shokupan bread.

The highlight of the menu is lamb, prepared in different styles that show off the chefs’ technique and creativity. Think Honey-Glazed Lamb Ribs with Smoked Furikake, Sticky Teriyaki Lamb Shank, Lamb Skewers, Lamb Floss with Majboos Spices and Fahsa, a slow-cooked Yemeni stew. Sides of Mushroom and Okra Bamia and Zurbian Rice complete the meal. For dessert, guests can expect a warm Cinnamon Butter Pound Cake with Honey Ice Cream and Sidr Honey.

With seatings at 6pm and 9pm, Many Hands promises a one-night-only experience that blends Japanese precision with Emirati soul. It’s a reminder that the best meals often come with good company and honest conversation.

The details

Location: Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori, Marina Mall

Times: Thursday, October 16, 2025 6pm to 8.30pm and 9pm to 11pm

Cost: Dhs285 per person (food only)

Contact: (02) 665 6485