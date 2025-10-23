The most iconic musicals of all time hits the stage this weekend…

Whether you first fell for Sandy and Danny under the flicker of a drive-in movie screen or danced to “Greased Lightnin” at a school disco, Grease is a cultural juggernaut that refuses to quit. Yes, the 1978 film (and the original ‘70s stage musical before it) still sparks debate – Sandy’s makeover, the gender politics, the questionable lyrics – but the music star power is undeniably electric. Now, a brand-new production in collaboration with MAC Global and People Entertainment Group, is revving its engines for a Dubai debut, promising all the charm, camp, and choreography of the classic, turbocharged for a 21st-century crowd.

With hits like Summer Nights and You’re the One That I Want as irresistible as ever, and a fresh cast set to bring Rydell High to life on the Dubai Opera stage, it’s time to dust off your leather jacket, slick your hair back, and prepare to hand-jive your heart out.

Before opening night, we sat down with the stars of Grease – the ones stepping into the iconic saddle shoes and skintight trousers – to talk roles, rehearsals, and revving up for Dubai.

Christopher Foley

Plays: Danny Zuko

What’s On (WO): What do you love most about stepping into Danny Zuko’s shoes each night?

Christopher Foley (CF): I love that it’s such an iconic and instantly recognisable role, inspired by so many legends like James Dean, Marlon Brando, and Elvis. I’ve always been drawn to the 50s and 60s as an era, so it feels like a real privilege to step into Danny’s shoes every night.

WO: How do you bring your own twist to such an iconic role while still staying true to the original?

CF: I draw on my own memories and experiences from school. The ups and downs of relationships, the embarrassment when things don’t go right, and the challenge of navigating friendships while still figuring out who you are. Those feelings help me bring something personal and authentic to Danny.

WO: What’s your favourite on-stage moment as Danny, and why?

CF: Summer Nights is always a highlight. As Danny, I get to show off in front of the boys while still revealing all the emotions he felt for Sandy that summer. As an actor, it’s a brilliant balance of comedy, bravado, and genuine feeling – an exciting moment to play.

WO: Do you have any pre-show rituals that help you get into character?

CF: I’ve developed a quirky habit of counting the teeth on my comb before going on –

it’s strangely calming, almost like a form of meditation. And of course, putting on the leather jacket instantly adds a layer

of confidence.

WO: What are you most looking forward to doing or seeing while you’re in Dubai?

CF: It’s my first time in Dubai, so I’m really excited. I don’t have one specific thing on my list because there seems to be so much to experience. I feel safe in the knowledge that whatever I do, it’s going to be unforgettable.

Amelia Colfar

Plays: Sandra (Sandy) Dee

What’s On: What draws you to Sandy as a character, and how has your connection with her grown during the tour?

Amelia Colfar (AC): I think what draws me to Sandy as a character is her confidence in who she is. I think we watch Grease and believe Sandy only gains real confidence at the end with her transformation. Yet, from the very beginning, she stands her ground for what she believes in. I think she is a perfect example of women conforming their own truths about themselves on their own terms. I feel connected to this as a young woman growing up in this world. Being a young woman can be hard to navigate, but Sandy shows it’s okay to figure yourself out on your own terms.

WO: Sandy goes through a huge transformation. How do you approach that shift on stage?

AC: Sandy’s transformation, for me, is her taking back her own power. I think all young women can relate to this in some way. There comes a point when we want to become our own woman and have our own complete identity. We are constantly changing and finding new versions of ourselves. I am not the person I was five years ago and I am sure in five years’ time I will also be different in many ways. When on stage I approach this through these personal experiences.

WO: What’s your favourite musical number to perform and why?

AC: My favourite musical number in the show is Summer Lovin’. I love it because it’s at the top of the show with most of the company together. It’s an iconic song that everyone knows from the movie and we get to have the most fun doing it.

WO: Do you have a pre-show routine that gets you into Sandy’s mindset?

AC: Before any show the most important things to me are to be warmed up, fuelled, and in a focused mindset. I use the time after a company warm up to do my makeup and look through any notes so they are fresh in mind. I also like to chat to my cast mates. It’s never good to sit and overthink how a show is going to go, so chatting to everyone puts us all at ease.

WO: Is there anything in Dubai you’re especially excited to explore, be it food, sights, or shopping?

AC: I am so excited to see it all! Dubai looks incredible and I want to squeeze in seeing as much of it as I can in between shows. I’m also very much a shopaholic so I must go for a look around the mall at some point!

