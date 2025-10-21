Don’t be scared, but Halloween brunches and parties are back in Dubai

Halloween brunches, parties and events are back in Dubai for 2025 and we are here for a little spookiness, prepare for frightful food, creepy costumes and lots of freaky fun… Let your inner Dracula, ghost or witch run wild.

Thursday, October 30

GITANO

Dubai’s new ladies’ night goes hauntingly chic this Day of the Dead. LAS REINAS transforms Thursday into a mystical celebration of bold femininity, with live piano melodies, high-energy DJ sets, and a theatrical performance by La Rudche. Ladies enjoy unlimited grape and selected beverages at the bar, while tables are available from Dhs245 minimum spend with reduced bottle prices. With immersive day of the dead décor, sultry lighting, and jungle-chic vibes, GITANO becomes a soirée where glamour meets mystique and spirits come out to dance.

Location: GITANO, Dubai

Times: Thursday, November 30, 2025, from 7pm to 11pm

Cost: Unlimited grape and selected cocktails for ladies; Dhs245 per person for all guests (tables available)

Contact: @gitano.dubai

Praia at FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Possessed Barbie: Haunted Poolside Edition is taking over Praia at FIVE Palm Jumeirah this Halloween as Dubai’s secret ladies day by Secret Parties gets a dark makeover. Expect a Cali-inspired sharing lunch, bottomless drinks, and hauntingly good beats from live DJs as Praia transforms into a surreal mix of Malibu glam and spooky after-dark vibes.

Location: Praia, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Times: Thursday, October 30, 2025, from 1pm onwards

Cost: Dhs200 ladies (lunch + drinks), Dhs300 ladies rosé prosecco package, Dhs350 gents (4 beers or min spend)

Contact: @praiadubai | fivehotelsandresorts.com

Friday, October 31

LITT

This Halloween, LITT will transform into a realm of mystery, inviting guests to immerse themselves in a night of dark sophistication and haunting energy. On Friday October 31, the venue will come alive with immersive Halloween-themed decoration, casting shadows and flickering lights across the space to create an atmosphere. Guests will be encouraged to embrace the theme with the official dress code of Scary Dark Elegance, blending sophistication with an eerie twist for an evening of stylish revelry. DJ Marioo will take centre stage, curating a spine-tingling soundtrack that blends deep, with irresistible energy. From hypnotic house tracks to crowd-pleasing favourites, Marioo promises a set that will keep the dancefloor alive until the early hours.

Location: LITT, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai

Times: Friday, October 31, 2025, from 10pm till late

Cost: Table packages available upon request

Contact: @littbarclub

Demon Duck, Banyan Tree Dubai

This Halloween, Demon Duck at Banyan Tree Dubai descends into the depths of decadence as the restaurant transforms into a crimson underworld for one night only — Demon Halloween, hosted by the Demon Chef himself, Alvin Leung. Expect an evening of bold culinary rituals, live DJ sets, and immersive performances, all paired with free-flowing drinks and unlimited dishes that embrace the eerie and extravagant. Highlights include the 14-day aged slow-roasted Demon Duck, live cooking stations, and a roaming dessert theatre for a truly unforgettable feast. It’s strictly adults only.

Location: Demon Duck, Banyan Tree Dubai

Times: Friday, October 31, 2025, from 8pm until late

Cost: Dhs399 (soft beverages), Dhs650 (house beverages) – includes unlimited food and drink throughout the evening

Contact: (04) 556 6466 guestservice-dubai@banyantree.com | @demonduckdubai

Barasti

This Halloween, Barasti invites partygoers to step into a world of thrills and chills as the OG beach bar comes alive with a haunting celebration. Guests can enjoy free entry, best-dressed prizes, and a complimentary drink for the first 500 guests through the door. Headline performance by Le Twins promises high-energy sets, eerie vibes, and plenty of tricks and treats. For those looking to make the most of the night, a Dhs249 package includes three hours of unlimited drinks and a bite. Click here to book. Location: Barasti Beach Bar Times: Friday, October 31, 2025, from 6pm onwards Cost: Free entry; beverage package Dhs249 Contact: @barastibeach

Sirene Beach by GAIA

Sirene Beach by GAIA invites guests to surrender to the spell of The Sirenes’ Curse this Halloween with a special edition of Sunset Sessions and After Party at the Pool Bar. From golden-hour vibes by the pool to high-energy sets under the stars, the Mediterranean sanctuary at J1 Beach transforms into a cursed shoreline where beauty meets danger. Guests can enjoy curated cocktails, themed roaming entertainment, and seductive Mediterranean flair, with resident and international DJs keeping the rhythm alive throughout the night.

Location: Sirene Beach by GAIA, J1 Beach, Dubai

Date and Time: Friday, October 31, 2025, from 7pm till late

Cost: À la carte menu; limited tables with bottle service available (advance reservations required)

Contact: @sirene_dxb | sirenedubai.com

Goose Island Tap House at FIVE Jumeirah Village

Goose Island Tap House at FIVE Jumeirah Village invites guests to dare to dress to distress this Halloween. Expect ghostly good times, wicked drinks, and bone-rattling beats that’ll keep spirits dancing until the witching hour. Take part in the thrilling costume competition for the chance to win fang-tastic prizes, while live music and DJs keep the energy high all night.

Location: Goose Island Tap House, FIVE Jumeirah Village

Date and Time: Friday, October 31, 2025, from 7pm onwards

Cost: À la carte

Contact: @gooseislandjvc

BBG, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai

BBG brings a festive Halloween twist to its night brunch on Friday, October 31. From 6pm to midnight, guests can enjoy a themed menu, live entertainment, and signature drinks by the sea. Packages start from Dhs490 (soft) and Dhs666 (house), with kids 4–12 at Dhs250 and complimentary dining for children under 4. A half board supplement is available at Dhs190, making it a celebration of flavors and spooky sophistication.

Location: BBG, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai

Date and Time: Friday, October 31, 2025, from 6pm to midnight

Cost: From Dhs490 (soft), Dhs666 (house); kids 4–12 Dhs250, under 4 free; half board supplement Dhs190

Contact: (04) 315 2414 | restaurants@oneandonlyroyalmirage.ae | Booking link

TJ’s at Taj JLT

TJ’s at Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers is turning up the chills and thrills this Halloween with a night of frightful fun and wicked revelry. Guests can enjoy exclusive Halloween cocktails and potions, hauntingly delicious dishes, and a live DJ line-up keeping the party alive. Dress to scare and take part in the costume contest, with a professional makeup station on hand to perfect your eerie look.

Location: TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai (Ground floor)

Date and Time: Friday, October 31, 2025, from 6:30pm to 12am

Cost: À la carte

Contact: Tjsdubai@tajhotels.com | (058) 857 3554 | @tjs.dubai

The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery at The First Collection Marina

The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery at The First Collection Marina is serving up a Halloween-themed brunch for guests and their crew on Friday, October 31. From 7pm to 10pm, enjoy Dubai’s favourite Southern soul food with a spooky twist, set against haunting décor, live entertainment, and eerie ambience. Feast on starters like beef brisket nachos and wood-smoked salmon, BBQ and grilled dishes including Josper grilled prawns and beef striploin, and finish with Halloween-inspired desserts such as RIP 3.0 and Death Wish.

Location: The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery, The First Collection Marina

Date and Time: Friday, October 31, 2025, from 7pm to 10pm

Cost: Dhs250 per person (soft) Dhs375 per person (house beverage) Dhs475 per person (sparkling)

Contact: @theblacksmithdubai

NAZCAA at Address Dubai Mall

NAZCAA’s Enchanted Night invites guests to a Halloween celebration where mystery meets the Dubai skyline. Set against the glittering backdrop of Downtown Dubai, the evening features captivating performances, Halloween-inspired face art, and crafted elixirs to add a touch of magic. Guests can also enjoy Peruvian–Japanese fusion cuisine while taking in breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa, as NAZCAA transforms into a spellbinding escape above the city.

Location: NAZCAA, Address Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai

Date and Time: Friday, October 31, 2025, from 7pm onwards

Cost: Terrace Dhs700 minimum spend per person; Indoors Dhs500 minimum spend per person

Contact: nazcaa.com | (04) 542 4200 | @nazcaadubai

XU

This Halloween, the moon turns dark and the vibes at XU, Dubai’s Michelin-selected Cantonese restaurant, get dangerously good. Step into the shadows at the Black Moon Party on Friday, October 31, and experience a night of haunting beats, live entertainment, and electric energy that will keep you dancing long after midnight. The venue will be transformed with immersive Halloween décor, setting the stage for an unforgettable celebration.

Location: XU, Dubai

Date & Time: Friday, October 31, 2025, from 8pm till late

Cost: Dhs295 – Soft | Dhs425 – House | Dhs475 – Prosecco | Dhs585 – Premium (3-hour packages)

Contact: @xurestaurantdubai

Saturday November 1

Maiden Shanghai at FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Maiden Shanghai at FIVE Palm Jumeirah invites guests to a Halloween Sinners Edition of its Naughty Noodles Brunch. Enjoy devilishly good Chinese cuisine, wickedly crafted cocktails, and electrifying entertainment, with spooky vibes and eerie surprises throughout the day. The celebration continues on the rooftop terrace for an afterparty that lasts until 7am.

Location: Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Date & Time: Saturday, November 1, 2025, from 1pm onwards

Cost: Dhs400 (Non-Alcoholic), Dhs500 (House), Dhs600 (Premium)

Contact: @maidenshanghai | fivehotelsandresorts.com

CÉ LA VI

CÉ LA VI Dubai invites guests to a Halloween celebration like no other. On Saturday, November 1, the venue at Address Sky View comes alive with a Halloween Saturday Brunch, featuring immersive décor, DJ Thomas BCK, a live percussionist and singer, and a magician. Guests can enjoy an otherworldly dining and entertainment experience, blending rhythm, artistry, and illusion, all set against Dubai’s stunning skyline.

Location: CÉ LA VI Dubai, Address Sky View, Level 54

Date & Time: Saturday, November 1, 2025, from 12:30pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs390 (Soft), Dhs490 (House), Dhs690 (Bubbles)

Contact: @celavidubai | celavi.com/dubai