Get ready, Dubai. Global superstar Halsey is set to perform in Dubai for the very first time

The multi-award-winning American singer and songwriter is bringing her incredible live show to the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday December 6, headlining the opening weekend of the Dubai Shopping Festival. This one-night-only concert marks Halsey’s long-awaited debut in the UAE and promises an unforgettable evening filled with fan-favourite hits.

A global pop star comes to Dubai

Known for chart-toppers like Without Me, Gasoline and Castle, Halsey has become one of the most influential names in modern pop. With billions of streams, multiple platinum singles and three GRAMMY nominations, She has earned a strong reputation in the music industry.

The Dubai concert is part of her Back to Badlands world tour, celebrating ten years since her breakthrough debut album Badlands. Her latest album The Great Impersonator, released in 2024, debuted at number one on Billboard’s rock and alternative charts.

What to know

Tickets start from Dhs295 and go up to Dhs595, and are now available. The first 500 fans to buy Fan Pit tickets will receive a Dhs50 voucher to spend on exclusive Halsey merchandise.

The event is expected to draw fans from across the region and beyond, adding to Dubai’s growing reputation as a global destination for major music acts.

Grab your tickets early as this performance is expected to sell out fast.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai

Times: Saturday December 6, 2025

Tickets: From Dhs295, coca-cola-arena.com

