Dubai coffee lovers are about to experience a cup worth Dhs3,600, with only 400 cups available

Julith, a specialty coffee shop in Al Quoz, will be serving Nido 7 Geisha soon, one of the rarest and most expensive coffees in the world. Only 20 kilograms of this coffee exist globally, and a portion has even been reserved exclusively for the Dubai Royal Family.

A record-breaking purchase

Julith purchased the beans at auction for a staggering Dhs2.2 million, making it the most expensive coffee ever sold at auction. This record-breaking acquisition has put Dubai on the global coffee map, marking a milestone for the city’s rapidly growing specialty coffee scene. With such limited availability, each cup is not just coffee but a rare experience for those lucky enough to taste it.

What makes Nido 7 so special

Nido 7 Geisha is grown in tiny quantities in Panama, under very specific conditions that take decades of care and expertise to perfect. Its exceptional flavour, delicate floral aroma, and vibrant acidity have earned it a legendary reputation among coffee experts worldwide. At the 2025 Best of Panama Auction, Nido 7 scored 98 points, with six judges awarding a perfect 100 – an achievement almost unheard of in specialty coffee history.

The Panama Geisha experience

For those who want more than just a cup, Julith offers the Panama Geisha Experience. This curated tasting is designed for one to four guests and takes coffee lovers on a journey from the remote, high-altitude farms of Panama to the meticulous roasting and brewing process that unlocks the coffee’s full potential. Each session includes one carefully brewed cup of Nido 7, priced at Dhs3,600, with additional cups available for those who want to linger over the flavours. For guests who prefer simplicity, the coffee can also be served on its own, allowing the rare beans to speak for themselves.

A coffee worth remembering

Location: Julith, Al Quoz

Times: Daily, 7am to 8pm

Cost: Dhs3,600 per cup

Contact: (055) 585 4849 | The Panama Geisha Experience is available by reservation only at info@julith.coffee.

