Sponsored: Table manners deserve to be questioned when it comes to the UAE’s #1 best tasting chicken

Generous hospitality is one of the great defining features of our region. In local culture, hospitality isn’t just a custom, it’s a cornerstone of culture, woven into daily life and deeply rooted in centuries of tradition.

If you’re hosting visitors, taking extra special care of guests is standard. From the moment a guest steps through the door, they’re treated as an honour, not an obligation. Regional hospitality is about more than food; it’s about connection. A true host ensures their guest feels entirely at ease, anticipating needs before they’re voiced.

Guests, in turn, know to show appreciation with grace and gratitude. Whether it’s a family dinner or a low-key get-together with friends, we know to shower our host with compliments and artfully accept generosity. To leave with anything but a heartfelt thank you would be unthinkable.

But those generationally ingrained politeness principles are tested when it comes to KFC, which has been voted the UAE’s #1 best tasting chicken.

When you get those first aromas, the first sight of your juicy, tender order you’ve been craving all week – instincts take over and taste overrules. We know how it is. Your friends are over, the football’s on. You’ve been deep in conversation between gasps and jeers with every near-miss and tightly-contested corner, unassumingly eating your way through your favourite takeout.

Until you realise you’re down to the final piece of chicken.

Nervous laughs. Subtle glances. Everyone wants it. But who deserves the last piece of chicken? Is it the host, or the guest?

You see, when it comes to KFC, the rule book is ripped up – and it’s own taste rules apply. Triple-dipping chicken into that oozing sauce? Totally acceptable. Forks? Not required. Sauce stains? Fit check approved.

Visit:@kfcarabia