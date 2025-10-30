What a wonderful night for the What’s On Nightlife Awards 2025…
Dubai is now firmly regarded as one of the greatest places to party. But it’s easy to forget the hard work that goes on behind the scenes to make it all happen. Which is why, every year, What’s On recognises the faces and places that make the city come alive in the What’s On Nightlife Awards, and this year for 2025 it was nothing less than exceptional.
3 of 12
BEST LADIES' DAY Highly Commended: Be Beach Dubai
BEST LADIES' DAY Highly Commended: WET Deck, W Dubai - The Palm
BEST LADIES' NIGHT Highly Commended: Couqley French Brasserie, Pullman Dubai Downtown
BEST LADIES NIGHT Highly Commended: Nonya, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers
BEST HAPPY HOUR Highly Commended: Lah Lah
BEST HAPPY HOUR Highly Commended: Goose Island Tap House, FIVE Jumeirah Village
BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE Highly Commended: Buddha -Bar Dubai
BEST PROMOTER NIGHT Highly Commended: Get Busy at Monkey Bar Dubai
BEST PARTY BRUNCH Highly Commended: Bar Du Port
BEST EVENING BRUNCH Highly Commended: BA-Boldly Asian, Fairmont The Palm
BEST EVENING BRUNCH Highly Commended: StreetXO, One&Only One Za'abeel
BEST PARTY BRUNCH Highly Commended: Wanderlust at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai
BEST BEACH RESTAURANT Highly Commended: Nuska Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel
BEST BEACH RESTAURANT Highly Commended: The Beach House, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
BEST BEACH BAR Highly Commended: Laguna Beach Taverna and Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort
BEST BEACH BAR Highly Commended: Surf Club
BEST PUB Highly Commended: McGettigan's, JLT
BEST SPORTS BAR Highly Commended: Seven Sports Bar NH Collection Dubai The Palm
BEST SPORTS BAR Highly Commended: Urban Bar and Kitchen - UBK, MÃ¶venpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers
BEST ROOFTOP BAR Highly Commended: ZETA Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort
BEST ROOFTOP BAR Highly Commended: The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah
BEST SUNDOWNER SPOT Highly Commended: The Cullinan, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab
BEST SUNDOWNER SPOT Highly Commended: Pure Sky Lounge & Dining, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah
BEST DATE NIGHT SPOT Highly Commended: HuQQabaz Souk Al Bahar
BEST DATE NIGHT SPOT Highly Commended: Trove
BEST SPEAKEASY BAR Highly Commended: Smoke & Mirrors, SLS Dubai
BEST SPEAKEASY BAR Highly Commended: Aether, W Dubai - The Palm
BEST COCKTAIL BAR Highly Commended: Rose Bar, Delano Dubai
BEST COCKTAIL BAR Highly Commended: Rialto, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab
BEST ENTERTAINMENT VENUE Highly Commended: Wavehouse, Atlantis, The Palm
BEST BEACH CLUB Highly Commended: Gitano Dubai
BEST BEACH CLUB Highly Commended: Nikki Beach Dubai
BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ SET Highly Commended: Martin Garrix at Atlantis, The Palm
BEST PARTY RESTAURANT Highly Commended: CE LA VI
BEST PARTY RESTAURANT Highly Commended: Tete-a-tete, FIVE LUXE JBR
Find out the winners of the What’s On Nightlife Awards here
This year’s winners were revealed at the awards ceremony on Wednesday October 29, at the iconic Zero Gravity, at a night of unbridled beachfront glamour, celebrating the very best of Dubai’s outstanding nightlife scene.
You can see the nominees here…
Across 28 categories, the awards recognised the best spots for everything from rooftop drinks and sundowners, to must-visit super clubs, dazzling dinner and a show venues, and the very best ladies’ nights. The first five categories: Best Ladies’ Day, Best Ladies’ Night, Best Promoter Night, Best Live Music Venue, and Best Happy Hour were decided by public vote, while the remaining 23 awards were crowned by the expert editorial team. These were awards such as Best Beach Restaurant, Best Party Brunch, Best Beach Club, Best Night Brunch and so much more happening around the city…
Take a look at the highly commended awardees of the What’s On Nightlife Awards for 2025, or if you attended the awards, try and find your picture…
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in