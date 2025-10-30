What a wonderful night for the What’s On Nightlife Awards 2025…

Dubai is now firmly regarded as one of the greatest places to party. But it’s easy to forget the hard work that goes on behind the scenes to make it all happen. Which is why, every year, What’s On recognises the faces and places that make the city come alive in the What’s On Nightlife Awards, and this year for 2025 it was nothing less than exceptional.

Find out the winners of the What’s On Nightlife Awards here

This year’s winners were revealed at the awards ceremony on Wednesday October 29, at the iconic Zero Gravity, at a night of unbridled beachfront glamour, celebrating the very best of Dubai’s outstanding nightlife scene.

You can see the nominees here…

Across 28 categories, the awards recognised the best spots for everything from rooftop drinks and sundowners, to must-visit super clubs, dazzling dinner and a show venues, and the very best ladies’ nights. The first five categories: Best Ladies’ Day, Best Ladies’ Night, Best Promoter Night, Best Live Music Venue, and Best Happy Hour were decided by public vote, while the remaining 23 awards were crowned by the expert editorial team. These were awards such as Best Beach Restaurant, Best Party Brunch, Best Beach Club, Best Night Brunch and so much more happening around the city…

Take a look at the highly commended awardees of the What’s On Nightlife Awards for 2025, or if you attended the awards, try and find your picture…