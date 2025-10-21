Breathtaking moments of the community celebrating Diwali in Dubai

Diwali may be over, but the vibrant spirit of the festival lives on in your memories and your camera rolls. If you missed the dazzling lights, colourful celebrations, and beautifully illuminated buildings, don’t worry; we’ve rounded up some of our favourite Diwali in Dubai moments for you to enjoy below.

And just in case you’re wondering. Diwali, Divali, Deepavali or Dipavali is a festival that is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists every autumn. Also known as the festival of lights, Diwali coincides with the Hindu New Year, which celebrates new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

Scenes from Bur Dubai

We can rewatch this all day long

Sparkles all round

Shine bright

Can the lights stay up, please?

Burj Khalifa shines in celebration of the Festival of Lights

Stunning

Who needs streetlamps when you have this

#OnlyinBurDubai

Brighter than Dubai Garden Glow

*All images and videos are credited to their rightful owners

