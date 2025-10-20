Jason Derulo is coming to Dubai to launch this ladies’ day and we’re booking our sunbeds now

Jasooooon Deruuuuloooo. Global superstar and pop icon Jason Derulo is coming to Dubai and set to host the official relaunch of one of Dubai’s most iconic ladies’ days this Wednesday, October 22, at COVEBEACH La Vie, JBR. The popstar is known for huge hits like In My Head, Whatcha Say and Trumpets, and has performed across the globe, selling out arenas.

Jason Derulo will lead the party at the ultimate midweek hotspot in Dubai, which offers guests beach and pool access, unlimited selected drinks, and live entertainment from 12pm to 5pm. If you want to head down, it’s sure to be an absolute vibe, plus it’s especially good value when you do the ladies day package.

Packages for the ladies day:

Lounge – Dhs150 per lady (unlimited drinks, lounge seating, shisha offers)

Beach or Pool Sunbed – Dhs200 per lady (includes lunch platter, unlimited drinks, shisha offers)

VIP Tables – from Dhs5,000 minimum spend

Also read: The best ladies pool and beach day deals in Dubai for 2025

COVEBEACH closed last year in Bluewaters and moved to the La Vie residences on JBR (next to the Rixos Premium). You’ll now get a big space with plenty sunbeds, cabanas, a private beach and multiple pools. You can spend your day relaxing looking out onto the Arabian sea, with Dubai’s skyline in the background including the famous Ain Dubai. All of the most popular Cove Beach events made their way to the new location too so no need to worry. The award-winning Rose All Day ladies’ day, Industry Day, Unplugged, Rendezvous and Garden of COVE are part of the regular event schedule.

For reservations and bookings, guests can reach the team at +971 50 454 6920 or email at info@covebeach.com

Images: Provided by COVEBEACH