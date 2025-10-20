The iconic Jeepers Pink Drive returns, but this time it’s hitting the road and the sea

On October 25, the streets of Dubai will once again turn pink as the iconic Jeepers Pink Drive returns for its 7th edition – a powerful symbol of solidarity, strength, and unwavering commitment to breast cancer awareness.

This year, the movement is making waves both on land and at sea: in partnership with Dubai Islands Marina, the premier lifestyle destination for boating enthusiasts operated by M Marinas, Jeepers and boaters will unite for an inspiring convoy dedicated to raising breast cancer awareness.

The convoy begins at 12.30pm on the day with over 500 Jeeps gathering at IMG Worlds of Adventure and then setting off in a striking pink convoy escorted by Dubai Police towards Dubai Islands Marina.

And at 2pm, participating boats will depart from Palm East Anchorage, forming a flotilla that will cruise together in synchrony before arriving at the marina, where land and sea meet in solidarity and support for those affected by breast cancer.

If you’re a Jeep or boat owner and want to participate, sign up here. All participants are encouraged to get as creative as possible with their decorations. And yes, a prize will be awarded for the most creative one.

And there’s more

After the convoy, from 4pm to 10pm, there will be plenty more to explore at Dubai Islands Marina as it turns into a family-friendly waterfront festival featuring some of Dubai’s most loved food and beverage brands, including Mattar, Krispy Kreme, Traeger and Rubicon Exotic.

There will be live music by Lock, Stock & Barrel’s house band and tunes by DJ Whiteboy to keep the happy vibes high. For little ones, there’s an adventure zone with inflatables, Daley Bounce bouncy castles, and a gymnastics showcase by Stamina 11, among other attractions.

Mediclinic and Majlis Al Amal by Al Jalila Foundation will also be present to provide education, support, and share survivor stories throughout the day.

Gary Ward from Jeepers ME, the event organiser, stated, “The Jeepers Pink Drive has always been about coming together for a cause that touches so many lives. This year, taking it from the roads to the water with M Marinas by Porto Montenegro adds a whole new layer of connection. It’s about expanding our community, celebrating survivors, and reminding everyone that awareness can be powerful and joyful.”

Get all the details about this very important event here.

Images: Supplied by Jeepers Pink Drive