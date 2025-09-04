Dubai Airports showcases talent of artists of determination in an inspiring new exhibition

There’s art all over Dubai; be it indoors in a sleek art gallery or outdoors under the stars, it’s everywhere you look, and this includes the Dubai Airports (DXB). If you are travelling via DXB this September, make some time to go see a new exhibition showcasing the wonderful creations by Mawaheb – an art studio for People of Determination.

DXB has partnered with the Dubai-based studio to feature 12 captivating canvases that celebrate the creativity of its artists and reaffirm a long-standing partnership rooted in inclusion.

The initiative aligns with the UAE’s ‘Year of Community‘, reinforcing Dubai Airports‘ commitment to social inclusion and creating a welcoming travel experience for all. Each canvas showcases the artists’ unique perspectives and personal stories.

Expect a vibrant mix of abstract, figurative, surrealist, and pop art pieces.

Where is the art exhibition located in Dubai Airports? You can find the art exhibition in Terminal 1 –Departures, Level 1, near the Airlines Lounge.

Speaking about the art exhibition, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports and a Mawaheb Ambassador, stated, “The artwork on display challenges perceptions, shifts mindsets, and leaves a lasting impression on the millions of travellers who pass through our airport. It’s a powerful reminder that every individual has a unique story to tell and a voice that deserves to be heard.”

Griffiths, who was appointed a Mawaheb Ambassador earlier this year, praised the artists‘ work for its “raw expression” and “fearless use of colour.”

Wemmy de Maaker, Founder and Managing Director of Mawaheb also added, “This exhibition is a testament to the incredible talent and spirit of our artists. We are so grateful to Dubai Airports for providing such a phenomenal platform for their work. Seeing their art displayed in one of the world’s busiest international airports not only gives them a voice but also inspires a sense of possibility in everyone who sees it.”

@dxb | @mawahebdubai

Images: DXB and Mawaheb Art Studio