Move, sweat, repeat at Dubai Fitness Challenge happening this November

Get ready to move, stretch, run and ride as Dubai Fitness Challenge returns this November. The idea is simple: 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days, all made easy through a wide range of activities available across the city. From cycling and running to yoga and fun new workouts, there is something for everyone.

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the challenge inspires both residents and visitors to embrace a healthier lifestyle and make fitness an integral part of their daily routine.

This year promises a full month of exciting events, including large-scale yoga sessions, innovative workouts, community-focused activities, and fitness experiences at Dubai’s most famous landmarks.

Whether you are a beginner or a fitness enthusiast, the city is ready to help you reach your 30×30 goal.

Dubai Run

Dubai Run is the city’s largest free running event. Participants of all ages take to Sheikh Zayed Road, running past landmarks like the Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers and Burj Khalifa. There are 5km and 10km routes, suitable for families and more experienced runners.

Location: Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Times: 6.30am, Sun November 23, 2025

Registration: Opening soon – www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Dubai Stand Up Paddle

Dubai Stand Up Paddle lets you enjoy paddleboarding, kayaking and SUP yoga at Hatta Dam. The two-day event includes family and adult races, beginner-friendly sessions, and coaching with professional instructors.

Location: Hatta Dam, Dubai

Times: 8.30am, Sat 8 November; 8.30am, Sun November 9, 2025

Registration: www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Dubai Ride

Dubai Ride is the city’s iconic mass cycling event. Thousands of riders take over Sheikh Zayed Road, passing landmarks such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera and the Museum of the Future. There are routes for families, beginners and advanced cyclists, plus Speed Laps for those seeking an extra challenge.

Location: Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Times: Speed Laps 5am, Dubai Ride 6.15am, Sun November 2, 2025

Registration: www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Dubai Yoga

A new addition this year, Dubai Yoga is a free mass yoga session at Zabeel Park. People of all ages and abilities are welcome to join a sunset session led by an internationally acclaimed yoga instructor.

Location: Zabeel Park, Dubai

Times: Sun November 30, 2025

Registration: www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Zabeel Park Fitness Village

This village is ideal for beginners and fitness enthusiasts. It has zones for spinning, boxing, cricket, basketball and kids’ fitness, with daily classes on the main stage. Bib collection for Dubai Ride starts on 29 October.

Location: Zabeel Park, Dubai

Times: Mon to Thu 4pm to 11pm; Fri 12pm to 11pm; Sat to Sun 8am to 11pm, November 1 to 30, 2025

Registration: www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Kite Beach Fitness Village

Kite Beach is Dubai’s largest free fitness hub. Participants can enjoy football, basketball, yoga, spinning, padel and family-friendly activities.

Location: Kite Beach, Dubai

Times: Mon to Fri 3pm to 11pm; Sat to Sun 7am to 11pm, November 1 to 30, 2025

Registration: www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Al Warqa’a Park Fitness Village

Al Warqa’a Park offers a 2.8km running and cycling track, multi-sports courts and dedicated zones for kids and ladies. Daily classes and a bike rental hub make it easy for everyone to join in.

Location: Al Warqa’a Park, Dubai

Times: Daily 4pm to 11pm, November 1 to 30, 2025

Registration: www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Community Fitness Hubs

Over 25 fitness hubs across Dubai bring free workouts, classes and activities into local neighbourhoods. Sessions include yoga, dance, cardio, strength training and family-friendly activities.

Location: Various neighbourhoods across Dubai

Times: November 1 to 30, 2025, check local hub schedules

Registration: www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Image: What’s On Archive