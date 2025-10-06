Sponsored: Lah Lah has always been a neighbourhood favourite for Pan Asian flavours, good music, and laid back vibes

Now it is back with a refreshed season that includes the relaunch of its popular weekend brunch, a brand new menu, and weekly promotions that keep the energy going all week long.

A neighbourhood hotspot

More than just a restaurant, Lah Lah is known as a neighbourhood hotspot where food, music, and good times come together. With a buzzing atmosphere, indoor and outdoor spaces, and its new line up of brunches and promotions, Lah Lah continues to be one of Dubai’s favourites.

It has also been nominated for Bar of the Year 2025 and Best Happy Hour at the upcoming What’s On Nightlife Awards 2025.

Lah Lah day brunch

Weekends are made for brunch at Lah Lah. The relaunch brings a lively afternoon filled with upbeat DJ beats, indoor and outdoor seating, and a three course sharing style menu.

Starters include the Tornado Sushi Platter with salmon maki, unagi hosomaki, yuzu salmon nigiri, tuna and octopus sashimi, or crispy Tempura Prawns with wasabi mayo and a mint mango salad. Mains include Roasted Salmon with galangal, lemongrass, chilli, and herbs in a creamy sauce or the punchy Szechuan Style Chilli Beef with rib eye, sugar snap peas, baby corn, and bamboo shoot. Dessert ends the afternoon on a sweet note.

There is also Lah Lah’s famous spicy wings challenge for those who want to test their heat tolerance.

Times Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs295 per person with soft drinks, Dhs410 with house beverages, Dhs555 with champagne and premium rosé. Children 7 to 12 dine for Dhs75, and under 6 eat for free.

Sushi and sips Mondays

Start the week with unlimited sushi and free flowing drinks at Lah Lah. Guests can enjoy a mix of rolls and bites along with unlimited house wine or gin and tonic.

Times: Available every Monday for two hours between 7pm and 10.30pm

Cost: Dhs195 per person with unlimited sushi and drinks

The new menu

Beyond brunch and promotions, Lah Lah has launched a refreshed menu with new must try dishes. Highlights include wok fried or charcoal grilled lobster, Japanese wagyu steak, and the fiery spicy cobra maki. These join a line up of Pan Asian favourites that make Lah Lah a go to dining spot in The Greens.

Location: Level 4 at Zabeel House The Greens by Jumeirah

Times: Sunday to Tuesday 12pm to 12am, Wednesday and Thursday 12pm to 1am, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 2am

Images: Supplied