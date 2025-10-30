The UAE is set for a spectacular night sky show on Wednesday, November 5, as the Beaver Supermoon rises, shining brighter and appearing larger than a usual full moon

It’s the perfect chance for stargazers, photographers, or anyone who loves a peaceful evening outdoors to take in one of the year’s final supermoons. However, although this is the last supermoon of the year, there are still a few stargazing events happening across the UAE before 2025 comes to a close – so sky watchers still have plenty to look forward to.

Difference between a supermoon and a full moon

A full moon occurs when the moon is completely illuminated by the sun, appearing as a bright circle in the sky.

A supermoon, however, takes this a step further. It happens when the full moon is at its closest point to Earth during its orbit, making it look noticeably bigger, brighter and more orange. While the difference in size can be subtle to the naked eye, it’s enough to make the moonlight glow stronger and create a more dramatic scene in the night sky.

What is the Beaver Supermoon

The Beaver Moon is a name rooted in old North American traditions. It refers to the time of year when beavers are busy preparing for winter, building their lodges and storing food.

When this particular full moon aligns with the moon’s closest approach to Earth, it becomes a Beaver Supermoon. This makes it one of the most striking full moons of the year, glowing with extra brightness and size.

Where to see it

The Beaver Supermoon will be most visible on Wednesday, November 5, from early evening through late at night. The best time to catch it is shortly after sunset, when the sky darkens and the moon shines at its brightest.

For the clearest view, choose a spot with minimal light pollution. Some of the best places in the UAE to watch include:

Jebel Hafit Desert Park in Al Ain and Al Quaa Milky Way Spot just south of Abu Dhabi for wide-open desert skies

Al Qudra in Dubai for peaceful desert landscapes and clear skies

Wadi Shawka in Ras Al Khaimah for a quieter, mountainous location

Image: What’s On Archive