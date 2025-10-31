After-hours access, rooftop spin sessions, breathwork under the dome, a family film, and more on Friday November 7

Louvre Abu Dhabi is staying up late to celebrate its eighth anniversary, inviting everyone to experience the museum after dark on Friday, November 7. Doors will remain open until 1am, with exclusive access to the permanent galleries, Mamluks: Legacy of an Empire, Art Here 2025, The Children’s Museum, and the museum’s VR experiences. The idea is simple: arrive for sunset, wander the art at night, and drop into special one-off happenings designed for every kind of visitor.

If your perfect museum night starts with a movie, claim a spot at the free outdoor screening of Night at the Museum on the Auditorium Plaza at 7pm. It is a knowing pick for the occasion and a great family option. Seats are free but require advance reservation on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those who prefer a pulse can clip in for CRANK’s rooftop spinning sessions on the Gallery 12 terrace, a laser-lit silent disco ride with skyline views and themed playlists. On November 7, sessions run from 5.45pm to 12.30am, moving from a Khaleeji sunset set to EDM, hip-hop versus R&B, and a late Drums versus Latino ride. There is also a sunrise session at 6am on November 8. Price is Dhs250 per class, and spots are limited.

Wellness meets architecture under the iconic dome with Floating Immersive Breathwork by Breasy at the Dome Plaza. Two deep-dive sessions run 5.30pm to 7.30pm and 9.30pm to 11.30pm on November 7, pairing soundscapes with the dome’s serene setting for a reset you will feel all weekend. Tickets are Dhs400.

Creative types can “Book an Easel” for a guided painting hour at the Dome Plaza (8pm to 9pm or 10pm to 11pm, Dhs150 or Dhs120 for members), while families and first-timers can pick up torches for a Flashlight Gallery Experience through the permanent collection (one hour, Dhs50. Prefer something spontaneous? Add your mark to a free community mural inspired by the museum’s collection and architecture.

If you want to time-travel without leaving Saadiyat, step into Quantum Dome, a collective VR journey through Imperial Rome, Medieval Baghdad, and Mughal India. Sessions are 30 minutes at the Lower Forum, priced Dhs120 (Dhs95 for members).

Whether you are there for film, fitness, quiet breathing, a torchlit wander, or a late-night canvas session, Night at the Museum turns Louvre Abu Dhabi into a playground for culture lovers. Book ahead, arrive early for sunset under the dome, and plan to linger. It is one night only, and it is the kind of after-hours access that makes art feel brand new.

Image: Archive