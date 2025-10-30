Your complete list of the best Halloween parties, brunches and family-friendly events in Abu Dhabi

From haunted house parties to beachside fiestas and eerie brunches, Halloween in Abu Dhabi is shaping up to be one big, fabulous fright night. Here’s your guide to where the ghosts, ghouls and good times will be.

Halloween Brunch at Saadiyat Beach Club

Halloween by the sea? Yes, please. Saadiyat Beach Club is bringing the fun to the shore with a spooky yet stylish celebration. Expect a buffet packed with Halloween-themed dishes, creative plates, and festive flavours that’ll have both kids and grown-ups coming back for seconds. There’s live music to set the mood and themed activities at the Kids Club, complete with special giveaways. Perfect for families looking to keep things relaxed but festive.

Location: Saadiyat Beach Club, Abu Dhabi

Time: Saturday, November 1, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs 345 (soft beverages) | Dhs 445 (house beverages) | Dhs 545 (bubbly beverages)

Contact: (02) 656 3500

Día de los Muertos at W Lounge, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

W Lounge is turning up the heat this Halloween with a Día de los Muertos party that’s full of flavour and flair. Think sugar skulls, candlelight, and Mexican-inspired cocktails that pack a punch. The menu is a creative mix of spooky bites like Bloodied Tuna Nagaimo, Crypt Fire Salmon Roll, Tentacle Terror Dumplings, and Zombie Beef Sliders. Come hungry and ready to dance, because the vibes here are as lively as the décor.

Location: W Lounge, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

Time: Friday, October 31, 6pm to 2am

Cost: Dhs 150 (free-flowing beverages for gents) | Dhs 85 (free-flowing beverages for ladies)

Contact: 050 132 4162

Halloween at Broadway

This Halloween, Broadway gets a chilling makeover. Expect haunted house vibes, themed cocktails, and a costume contest that could win you more than just bragging rights. The DJ hits the decks from 8.30pm to 10.30pm, so bring your best costume and your dance moves.

Location: Broadway, Abu Dhabi

Time: Thursday, October 31, 7pm to midnight

Cost: From Dhs 225 (sparkling package Dhs 330)

Contact: (02) 690 7999

Día de los Muertos at 25 Minutes to Tulum

Forget tricks and head straight for tacos at Abu Dhabi’s newest beach club. 25 Minutes to Tulum launches with a Día de los Muertos celebration that’s pure coastal magic. Expect All-Black Tacos, Black Sparkle Margaritas, a live DJ, and a costume competition that rewards the bold. Come barefoot, come festive, and stay till late.

Beach Club Access:

Time: 9am to 1am

9am to 1am Cost: Dhs 100 (Mon–Thurs) or Dhs 200 (Fri–Sun), both fully redeemable in bar and restaurant

Dhs 100 (Mon–Thurs) or Dhs 200 (Fri–Sun), both fully redeemable in bar and restaurant Kids: Free for under 14s

Location: 25 Minutes to Tulum, Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat

Time: Thursday, October 31, from 7pm till late

Cost: Free entry

Contact: (02) 691 0208

Brian’s Barrel & Blast Taster Party at Sorso

This Halloween, Sorso at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal is serving more than just cocktails. Hosted by Brian Sullivan, an author, desert mixologist, and master of the pour, the Barrel & Blast Taster Party is an evening of bourbon, storytelling, and spirited fun. From 6.45pm, guests can join an exclusive tasting led by Brian himself, featuring four handcrafted bourbon cocktails, each paired with insights from his book and the stories that inspired them. It’s a night of flavour, conversation, and discovery that promises to leave you stirred, not shaken.

Location: Sorso, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

Time: Friday, October 31, from 6.45pm

Cost: Dhs 230 (four bourbon cocktails) | Dhs 200 (two-hour wine and beer package)

Contact: (02) 818 8203

Family Halloween Fun at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

If you’re after something the little monsters will love, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island has it covered. The Rixy Kids Club is turning into a Halloween playground with witchy yoga, spooky discos, and trick-or-treat fun. Parents can unwind with an all-inclusive day pass that covers food, beach, and pool access.

Location: Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

Time: Thursday, October 31, 10.30am to 9pm

Cost: Dhs 695 per person (day pass) | Kids 2–6 get 50% off | Under 2s free

Contact: (02) 492 2222

CRAFT by Side Hustle x Beetlejuice the Musical

Abu Dhabi’s only microbrewery is brewing up trouble this Halloween. CRAFT by Side Hustle partners with Beetlejuice the Musical Abu Dhabi for a night of live beats, craft brews, and limited-edition cocktails. Sip on the Dead Man’s Highball or the Blue Goblet and show off your scariest look. The best costume wins tickets to the show.

Location: CRAFT by Side Hustle, Abu Dhabi

Time: Thursday, October 31

Cost: Dhs 50 per cocktail

Contact: (02) 631 9855

The Cursed Circus at COYA Abu Dhabi

Step right up to COYA’s Cursed Circus, a one-night spectacle where magicians, contortionists, and DJs take over the night. Feast on wickedly indulgent dishes, sip on The Payaso Oscuro cocktail, and try the hauntingly beautiful Cursed Chocolate Skull for dessert. It’s eerie, elegant, and unmistakably COYA.

Location: COYA Abu Dhabi

Time: Thursday, October 31, from 6pm till late

Cost: Cocktail Dhs 70 | Dessert Dhs 72 | No-show fee Dhs 150

Contact: (02) 306 7000

Addams Family Brunch at Dusit Thani

If ever there was a family that knew how to do Halloween right, it’s the Addams clan. The SkyDome at Dusit Thani transforms into their eerie mansion with 20 live cooking stations, creepy confections, and spooky games for kids. Dress up, eat well, and prepare for a frightfully fun afternoon.

Location: SkyDome, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

Time: Saturday, November 1, 12.30pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs 275 (soft drinks) | Dhs 435 (house beverages) | Dhs 95 (kids 7–12) | Free for kids under 6

Contact: (02) 698 8137

Trick or Treat Yourself with Ladurée’s Halloween Collection

Parisian pâtisserie Ladurée has conjured up a playful range of spooky sweets. Try the Halloween Popcorn Tart, dare to bite into the Mystery Macaron, or take home a 12-piece Halloween Gift Box to share (or not). Perfect for gifting or adding a little magic to your dessert table.

Location: Ladurée boutiques across Abu Dhabi

Cost: From Dhs 50 (tart) | Dhs 222 (macaron box)

Mister Baker’s Scarily Good Halloween Treats

Mister Baker is serving up Halloween happiness one treat at a time. Think creepy-cute cakes, bento boxes, cookies, and cupcakes that are as Instagrammable as they are delicious. Whether you’re throwing a monster bash or just want an excuse for cake, this homegrown bakery delivers.

Location: Mister Baker stores across the UAE

Cost: Bento cakes from Dhs 85 | Cookies Dhs 99 | Cupcakes from Dhs 35 | Cakes up to Dhs 598.50