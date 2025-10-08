Family friendly Mansour Festival 2025 returns to Yas Island this November with four days of fun, food, and fireworks

Abu Dhabi’s favourite Emirati hero is back, and he’s bringing the fun with him. The Mansour Festival is returning to Yas Island this November. The festival is back for its second edition at Yas Gateway Park North from November 20 to 23. This year the festival promises four days packed with culture, creativity, and chaos of the best kind.

If you missed it last year, think of it as a mash-up of learning and laughter, with a big dose of Emirati pride. This year’s line-up is even bigger, from a massive inflatable park themed around artificial intelligence to hands-on workshops where kids can build, make, and experiment.

Families can explore Mansour & Sara: World of Discovery, where imagination runs wild, or step into Dhabia’s World, a space that celebrates Emirati heritage through storytelling, crafts, and community spirit. There’s also Obaid’s Food Corner for anyone whose idea of a good time involves a food truck or two, and a Desert Riders zone where camel and horse rides bring a touch of the traditional. The Main Stage will keep the energy up with live shows and parades featuring everyone’s favourite Mansour characters. When the sun sets, the skies above Yas Island will light up with dazzling drone shows and fireworks.

With the first festival pulling in thousands of families, this year’s edition is expected to be even busier. If you’re looking for a family day out that mixes playtime with a sense of pride in local culture, this one’s worth marking on the calendar.

Location: Yas Gateway Park North, Yas Island

Times: 4pm to 11pm

Cost: tickets from Dhs 55 at Platinumlist