Have you heard of Mansour? It is a popular Emirati cartoon about a 12-year-old boy and his best friends. How popular? Well, it has racked up billions of views on YouTube, and now fans will see the award-winning cartoon come to life when Mansour, The Festival comes to Abu Dhabi this November.

Taking place for three days from November 15 to 17, 2024, everyone is invited to join in on the fun at Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. Doors open at 4pm until 10pm.

Tickets for the festival will cost Dhs30 per person when purchased on Platinumlist and it’s Dhs35 if you purchase tickets at the venue.

At the festival, you will get to explore all things Mansour, and there are also thrilling workshops, live shows, and exclusive screenings fans won’t want to miss.

For some fun, adrenaline-pumping moments with family and friends, there is a gaming zone with arcade and VR games, an inflatable park, and what may be The World’s Biggest Ball Pit. And yes, there will be an official Guinness World Record attempt to prove it.

If you need some time to just sit back and relax, head to the family cinema where you can catch screenings of The New Adventures of Mansour: Age of AI Season 1. You can even watch a parade go by, and if you’re at the venue until it’s dark, you can enjoy an epic drone show.

And of course, if you want to fuel up, head to Grandpa & Sara’s Fun Zone – a desert-themed playground where you’ll also find a variety of food trucks offering delicious bites for the whole family.

For more information, visit mansourfestival.ae

Mansour, The Festival, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, 4pm to 10pm from Nov 15 to 17, Dhs30 online, Dhs35 at the gate, @mansourfestival

Images: Emirates News Agency (WAM)