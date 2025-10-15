Downtown gets a stage and it’s inside Dubai Mall

Dubai Mall is evolving, just like the city around it. With the launch of its brand-new Exhibition Center, it’s moving beyond shopping and dining to become a major destination for cultural and business events. More than just extra space, it’s a full event ecosystem built into the heart of Downtown.

A venue for big ideas

The new Dubai Mall Exhibition Center spans 10,000 sq.m and houses five halls of varying sizes (from 1,100 sq.m to 4,000 sq.m). It’s engineered for flexibility, whether you’re launching a product, holding a tradeshow or curating a festival, the layout can adapt. Mood lighting, projected zones, and seamless transitions are part of the design.

Events meets luxury and flow

One of the smart advantages: you’ll enter directly from Dubai Mall and step into premium hospitality. The venue includes VIP valet access, fast‑track lanes, roomy registration foyers, networking lounges and service back zones. Even people of determination are catered for – accessibility was built in from day one.

Views, vibes and vertical wow

It’s not just what happens inside, it’s where it’s seen from. With panoramic views of Downtown Dubai and the Burj Khalifa, some of the best restaurants in the city, and areas for custom branding, the Exhibition Center is designed to make every event feel cinematic and elevated.

Built for what’s next

The new space also opens up possibilities for international collaborations, art installations, high-tech demos and conferences that match the pace of Dubai’s rapid growth. With direct access to world-class retail, dining, and hotels, organisers and visitors get the full Downtown experience in one go. It’s the kind of venue that fits right into the city’s rhythm, ambitious, adaptable, and always thinking bigger.

