Experience Nat Bowen’s Chromology exhibition at Bassam Freiha Art Foundation, where colour meets emotion in Abu Dhabi

Nat Bowen stands in a bright pink jacket in front of The Spirit of the Rose, her resin masterpiece glowing back at her. The piece has 69 layers, inspired by the world’s largest pink diamond, nicknamed The Spirit of the Rose, with 1,000 carats of pink diamonds at its heart. Her work is part of the latest Bassam Freiha Art Foundation exhibitions, where colour, emotion, and storytelling come alive in every piece.

Bowen, the Dubai-based British contemporary artist, is known for turning colour into feeling. Her new exhibition, Chromology, at the Bassam Freiha Art Foundation on Saadiyat Island, explores how colour affects mood and memory.

“It’s the psychology around colour. The way colours make us feel, how I use colour as a non-verbal way to communicate emotions and experiences.”

Each person’s response is unique, shaped by personal experience and culture. “In the same way that music or a certain smell can take us back to a memory, colour can do that too.” She encourages viewers to pause. “Stand, take it in, and after a few minutes, you’ll feel physically different.”

Since moving to the UAE, Bowen says she’s been drawn to Abu Dhabi’s energy. “The energy here is unexplainable. It’s the cultural capital of the UAE. This area, in terms of design and culture, is growing, and people are exploring local and international artists,” she says.

Chromology includes immersive, playful pieces like Wall of Colour, which invites visitors to reconnect with their inner child. “As we get older, we lose touch with that sense of play and wonder. Colour can bring that back.”

Question: If Abu Dhabi were a colour, what would it be?

Without hesitating Bowen says Abu Dhabi would be emerald green.

“Every time I come here I feel at peace, there’s something so special about spaces like this and the way the architecture is, I just feel peace. The Bassam Freiha Art Foundation space is amazing. For me to have this architecture as the backdrop for my work is super special.”

At Chromology, Bowen asks visitors to see, feel, and reflect. Surrounded by light, water, and open space, it’s easy to understand why her luminous creations feel at home in Abu Dhabi.

The details:

Location: Bassam Freiha Art Foundation, Saadiyat Cultural District

Time: 10am to 8pm

Cost: Free

Contact: (02) 642 2338