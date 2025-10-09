Dubai South is quickly shaping up to be one of the most exciting areas to live and invest in

With major infrastructure growth, an expanding airport, and world-class master plans, Dubai South is seeing a wave of new communities designed for modern living. Here are some of the most promising projects to look out for.

Hayat by Dubai South

Dubai South Properties has launched Hayat, a vast new residential community covering 10 million square feet in the Golf District near Al Maktoum International Airport. The first phase is expected to be completed in 2028.

The development will feature around 2,500 homes including villas, townhouses and apartments. Designs focus on contemporary architecture, privacy and flexible layouts. The project will also include hotel apartments for those seeking serviced-style living.

Community features will include landscaped parks, shaded walkways, play areas for children, swimming pools, wellness centres, a shopping street, and plenty of dining and retail options. With direct links to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, residents will enjoy easy access to key parts of the city while living in a calm, green environment.

Handover: Q2 2028

Launch price: From Dhs3.4 million

Developer: Dubai South Properties

Avenew 888

Avenew 888 by Avenew Real Estate brings a creative new style of living to Dubai South. The collection includes 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and duplexes designed around open, connected spaces and modern architecture.

The lobby features striking design elements in glass and stone, while the homes themselves offer open-plan living areas, natural light and calming views of landscaped courtyards.

Residents can relax in the infinity pool, socialise in the rooftop lounge, or enjoy a wellness pavilion complete with gym, sauna, and multipurpose room. It’s a lifestyle that combines comfort, activity and community.

Handover: March 2028

Launch price: From Dhs1.3 million

Developer: Avenew Properties

South Bay

Dubai South Properties continues to expand with South Bay 1, a premium residential destination within the Residential District. Designed for those seeking space and sophistication, the community features villas, townhouses and waterfront mansions.

South Bay 1 will include more than 800 villas and townhouses plus 200 beachfront mansions ranging from three to seven bedrooms. Homes are designed for contemporary family living with generous interiors, private gardens and direct access to a crystal-clear lagoon that stretches for over a kilometre.

The wider community will include a school, mosque, retail centre, cycling and jogging tracks, beach clubs, parks and lakes — all within a gated neighbourhood close to Expo Road and Al Maktoum International Airport.

Handover: From now until end of 2026 (across six phases)

Launch price: From Dhs3.6 million

Developer: Dubai South Properties

Azizi Venice

Azizi Venice by Azizi Developments is bringing a touch of European charm to Dubai South. Inspired by the canals of Venice, this waterfront project combines elegant design with resort-style living.

Set beside an 18km lagoon with clear, wave-generated water, the community is designed for those who love the idea of beachside living without leaving the city. The area will include a 700-metre boulevard filled with restaurants and shops, plus 69 waterfront apartment buildings and 261 villas.

Residents will enjoy easy access to Al Maktoum International Airport and the planned metro link, ensuring convenient connectivity.

Handover: Q4 2026

Launch price: From Dhs480k

Developer: Azizi Developments

Cascada at Waada

Cascada by BT Holdings is a modern mid-rise development set in the peaceful surroundings of Dubai South. Designed with a cascading architectural style, it offers elegant one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that mix comfort and sophistication.

Residents can unwind at the leisure pool, enjoy landscaped gardens, work out in the fitness centre, or host gatherings in the community lounge. The development also includes yoga areas, children’s play zones, BBQ spots and 24-hour security.

Its location provides quick access to the airport and key parts of Dubai, making it ideal for families and professionals alike.

Handover: October 2028

Launch price: From Dhs872k

Developer: BT Holdings

