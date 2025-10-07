This update could mean zero Salik charges for some drivers

If you’re driving in Dubai, the latest Salik charges update might just brighten your day. The city’s toll operator has announced new exemptions that could mean toll-free travel for some drivers; specifically, people of determination and their families. This change isn’t just a small tweak; it’s a solid step toward making daily journeys easier and more affordable for many. Here’s everything you need to know about Salik toll exemptions in Dubai and whether you qualify to save on those fees.

New Salik toll exemptions: Who qualifies?

Dubai’s Salik system now offers toll exemptions for four specific disability categories: intellectual disabilities, physical disabilities, autism, and visual impairments. To qualify, the person of determination must own the vehicle or be directly related to the owner.

Who counts as family?

Eligible family members include parents, spouses (with a marriage certificate), children (with a birth certificate), grandparents, siblings, and grandchildren. This means if the vehicle isn’t yours but a close relative’s, you might still be eligible.

How to apply

Applying is simple but requires a few documents: valid vehicle registration, Emirates ID, and a People of Determination or Sanad card. Proof of family relationship is also required if you don’t own the car yourself.

Where and how to submit your application

Head to the Salik website, select “Salik Services,” and fill out the “Toll Exemption Request” form. You can email your documents to specialaccounts@salik.ae or call their 24/7 hotline at 800-72545 for help.

Where Salik tolls operate in Dubai

Dubai currently operates 10 Salik toll gates across key roads like Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Al Maktoum Bridge, and more. If you qualify, these are the spots where you’ll save.

Image: What’s On archive