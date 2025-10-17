What’s new at Mall of the Emirates? Culture, dance, and a theatre to watch

If you’ve been wondering what’s next for Dubai’s arts scene, Mall of the Emirates just gave us a huge hint. A new theatre and dance venue opened its doors, a creative space where musicals, ballet, comedy, and dance classes come together under one roof. It’s not just about watching shows, either. This is a place where you can take part, whether you want to learn to dance or catch some world-class performances. Dubai’s arts scene is making moves. Here’s what’s about to drop.

New Covent Garden Theatre Dubai

Now open, the New Covent Garden Theatre Dubai is the crown jewel of Mall of the Emirates’ new arts hub. With 600 seats and multiple performance spaces, including a Black Box Theatre and rehearsal studios, it’s built for everything from West End musicals to Arabic theatre, comedy, ballet, and opera. The soft launch season already promises some big names: Slava’s Snowshow (14–26 October), Ali Al Sayed: Alphabet Soup (30 November), and A Fairytale for Christmas (19–21 December).

Also read

Massive new events venue will open inside Dubai Mall

Pineapple Dubai: Dance classes for every level

Joining the theatre is Pineapple Dubai, the first international branch of London’s iconic Pineapple Dance Studios. Founded by Debbie Moore OBE and brought to Dubai by Lisa Scott-Lee, this studio offers classes for all ages and skill levels. From ballet to hip-hop and everything in between, it’s a space designed not just for professionals, but for anyone who wants to move. The classes are easy to book via the Classcard app, making it simple to jump in and find your rhythm. This addition rounds out the Mall of the Emirates’ new creative space, turning it into more than just a place to watch – it’s somewhere to dance and learn.

Location: Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Al Barsha

Contact: (04) 296 6205 | malloftheemirates.com

Image: Gulf News