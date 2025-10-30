An institution on the New York hotel scene will be reimagined into just 40 DIFC residences in what will be one of the city’s most exclusive new addresses

It’s a storied hospitality icon on New York’s Upper East Side with almost 100 years of history. And now The Carlyle is set to expand beyond New York for the first time, as the renowned institution makes its mark on Dubai.

Although sadly, for hospitality lovers, The Carlyle won’t open as a luxury hotel in Dubai. Instead, the brand’s heritage and refined style will be reinterpreted into The Carlyle Residences, 40 exclusive addresses located within a new 32-storey, mixed-use tower in the heart of DIFC. The brand’s first-ever residences outside of New York will see The Carlyle’s renowned hospitality brought into private apartments of two- to five-bedrooms, all with stretching DIFC skyline views.

Immaculate attention to detail has been paid by interior designer Tristan Auer, whose previous work includes legendary hotels like Carlton Cannes and Hotel de Crillon. Think elegance and muted grandeur in a palette of veined marble, bronze and hand-finished woods.

The crown jewel will be a six-bedroom duplex penthouse, featuring expansive bedrooms, dining and living spaces, plus your very own private wellness floor featuring a marble-laden pool, spa and gym, all reserved exclusively for penthouse residents.

All those lucky enough to snap up their own Carlyle pad will get to enjoy The Carlyle’s signature service, plus exclusive amenities like a striking infinity pool lined by shaded daybeds, a state-of-the-art fitness studio, greenery-lined pool bar and a private dining room, perfect for hosting guests at your Dubai slice of New York legacy.

Prices for the ultra-luxury residences haven’t been given.

Hotels to look forward to

While The Carlyle Residences will be exclusive to homeowners and their nearest and dearest, Dubai’s pipeline of iconic hospitality projects will see some huge names in the business arrive in the next few years. Hotels from brands including Aman, Rosewood, Dorchester Collection and Six Senses are all planned for the coming years.