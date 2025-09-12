Aman, Dorchester, Wynn and Six Senses are just a handful of the huge hotels opening soon in the emirates

From historic grand dames to revered wellness icons, the UAE’s luxury hotel scene continues to draw global tastemakers. And over the next few years, some of the biggest names in the business are set to bring their world-class hospitality to the emirates.

Here’s 8 iconic hotels we can’t wait to see open in the UAE.

Aman, Dubai

Aman has long set the benchmark for meaningful exclusivity in the global resort scene, and its debut Dubai property promises to be no exception. Blending Arabian hospitality with unmatched privacy, this urban sanctuary will become one of the city’s most discerning addresses. The Kerry Hill Architects-designed modern masterpiece will feature 100 rooms and 82 residences, each grounded in earthy hues and locally sourced materials, and will feature a serene Aman Spa, fine dining restaurants, and curated spaces that inspire relaxation and connection.

Opening: 2027

Visit: aman.com

Dorchester Collection, Dubai

While Dorchester Collection’s first Dubai property, The Lana, may have debuted its signature quiet luxury in 2024, the brand’s second Dubai hotel, The Alba, promises head-spinning wow-factor on the Palm Jumeirah. Set to welcome guests by 2028, the brand’s first seafront property invites guests to immerse themselves in modern style, refined sophistication and a sanctuary of curated experiences. Discerning travellers will check in to one of 95 dazzling guest rooms crafted by Gilles et Boissier, enjoy sumptuous pampering at a world-class spa, and experience Dorchester’s 93-year service legacy first-hand.

Opening: 2028

dorchestercollection.com

Six Senses, Dubai

Bringing Six Senses’ sustainably-rooted approach to wellness hospitality to Dubai is Six Senses The Palm. The resort’s boutique size of just 61 keys is amplified by 162 branded residences, and will be landscaped around mini jebels (hills), winding paths and shaded courtyards. At the heart of Six Senses The Palm lies a 60,000 sq ft wellness club, where social moments and connection will be cultivated – and all communal spaces will echo the same sense of ceremony and community, an ode to the traditional Emirati majlis.

Opening: 2026

sixsenses.com

Corinthia, Dubai

A visionary skyscraper set to rise on Sheikh Zayed Road will reimagine the storied Corinthia Hotels’ legacy for Dubai’s futuristic skyline. Bringing the brand’s Mediterranean style and thoughtful hospitality to Downtown Dubai, the two-tower property promises opulent interiors, refined design and an expert curation of amenities. Those familiar with the brand’s palatial addresses in Malta, London and Brussels can look forward to its quintessential grandeur and personalised service across five restaurants with panoramic views, a collection of inviting rooftop pools, and a next-generation spa experience, Corinthia Wellness.

Opening: 2029

corinthia.com

Cheval Blanc, Dubai

Cheval Blanc’s revered maisons unroll against the backdrop of some of the world’s most picturesque landscapes. But when no Dubai location fitted the bill for this LVMH-backed icon, it created Naia, a luxurious private island off the coast of Jumeirah, where a Cheval Blanc resort will be the exquisite crown jewel. An intimate collection of 30 suites and 40 private pool villas will invite guests to reconnect with natural beauty and indulge in meaningful moments, through architecture that embraces sand and sea, timeless design, and guest experiences guided by soulful connection.

Opening: 2029

chevalblanc.com

Mondrian Hotels, Abu Dhabi

Found at the beating heart of the world’s most exciting cultural scenes, Ennismore’s Mondrian Hotels lands in Abu Dhabi later this year. When it does, the bold and enigmatic brand promises to bring its imagination and flair to a waterfront property, centrally located to overlook both Reem Island and Al Maryah. A contemporary interpretation of traditional Middle Eastern aesthetics designed by the renowned Tristan Du Plessis, the skyscraping hotel will feature some 210 striking suites complete with stretching skyline or canal views. A cutting-edge spa, rooftop pool and crystal lagoon offer modern wellness spaces, while six restaurants include the Abu Dhabi debut of Dubai’s popular Italian restaurant, Fi’lia.

Opening: 2025

mondrianhotels.com

Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Abu Dhabi

Tucked in far-flung corners of the earth, Ritz-Carlton Reserve sets itself apart from its regular Ritz-Carlton counterparts through individualised service, intimate settings and a celebration of local craftsmanship. With just seven unparalleled estates around the world, the upcoming Ritz Carlton Reserve will join an exclusive collection when it debuts on Ramhan Island in 2029. A secluded private island escape, there will be just 50 luxurious villas, ranging in size from one- to four-bedrooms, including idyllic overwater villas.

Opening: 2029

ritzcarlton.com

Nobu, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah

Nobu restaurants are the hottest tables in town in discerning destinations globally. Acclaimed chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s elevated Japanese cuisine proved so popular that it paved the way for the launch of Nobu Hospitality, the brand’s hotel arm. These chic and contemporary stays blend Nobu’s Japanese minimalism with an individuality inspired by each location, and are found in destinations across Europe, Asia and the Americas. The brand’s Middle Eastern expansion will see hotels open in both Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah. In Abu Dhabi, the property promises 165 rooms, suites and villas on one of the world’s finest beaches on Saadiyat Island. While the Ras Al Khaimah iteration will feature a hotel, restaurant and residences, unrolling along a 7.8km beach on Al Marjan island.

Opening: 2027

nobuhotels.com

Wynn, Ras Al Khaimah

Few hotels have garnered the global attention that the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island, the UAE’s first casino resort, has. You’ll be able to find all the iconic parts of the Las Vegas original at the Middle Eastern outpost of Wynn – vibrant day-to-night culinary experiences, world-class entertainment, high-octane retail offerings, and of course the gaming element, which is touted to be much bigger than the one in Vegas. But there will also be some regional exclusives, including the 420-metre private beach, a full-service marina, and Enclave, a destination-within-a-destination housed on the top floors of the 70-storey, where the superlative resort experience will be elevated to new heights.

Opening: 2027

wynnalmarjanisland.com