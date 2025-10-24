Olly Murs headlines SailGP Abu Dhabi 2025 Grand Final with music, racing, and luxury waterfront experiences

Abu Dhabi’s waterfront will come alive with speed and music this November. SailGP Abu Dhabi has announced pop superstar Olly Murs as the headline act for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2025 Season Grand Final at Mina Zayed on November 29 and 30.

After Saturday’s racing ends, Olly will take the stage at the Race Stadium. He will perform hits like Troublemaker and Dance With Me Tonight. The timing is perfect because his new album Knees Up drops just eight days earlier. With 2 million tour tickets sold and 5.7 million monthly Spotify listeners, fans can expect a high-energy, singalong show.

On Sunday, the fun continues. Heart radio favourite Mark Wright will close out Après-Sail presented by Mastercard. Together, Olly and Mark will broadcast their show Saturday Breakfast with Mark Wright and Olly Murs live from Abu Dhabi. Fans will get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at music and racing.

For a luxury experience, Mastercard cardholders can enjoy the Priceless Lounge in the Waterfront Premium area, catered by Nobu by the Beach. They can also join a behind-the-scenes tour of the F50 foiling catamarans. Throughout the weekend, Mina Zayed will transform into a festival of sport and culture. Hype hosts, roaming performers, live music, and F50 fly-bys will keep the crowd entertained. On the water, 12 national teams will race at speeds over 100 km/h. Only one team will lift the coveted Rolex SailGP Championship trophy and take the $2 million prize.

The details:

Location: Sail GP Race Stadium, Mina Zayed

Dates: November 29 and 30

Cost: Tickets start at Dhs 270 for the Waterfront Grandstand and Dhs 1,050 for the premium lounge

Contact: @SailGP