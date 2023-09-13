Sailing enthusiasts in the capital, we have big news for you…

Water sports and sailing fans in Abu Dhabi, we have a major announcement to share with you. The capital will add to its burgeoning portfolio of world-class sporting events, with the inaugural Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix scheduled for January 13 and 14, 2024 on the waters of Mina Zayed.

SailGP and Mubadala will bring the world’s most exciting race on water to the capital, as the heavyweights of the sport will go toe-to-toe while representing their countries across ten teams. With an exhilarating season 4 of SailGP already underway, the Abu Dhabi announcement comes as massive news for fans in the UAE, with the emirate joining a rapidly growing league that also includes iconic locations around the world such as New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sydney and St. Tropez.

The Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix will feature world-class athletes as they compete in identical hydrofoil F50 catamarans capable of reaching speeds of 100 kmph. National contestants from hot favourites Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, and the United States will battle it out in a fierce two-day competition, gunning for the finish line from close to the shore.

This announcement further propels Abu Dhabi forward as a national, regional and global hub for sporting events and as a preferred host for some of the biggest sporting events in the world. It also taps into the capital’s rich history and heritage, a lot of which was built around the emirate’s proximity to the sea, enabling the growth and development of industries like fishing and pearl diving. These occupations have since spurred the development of the city, which has grown massively over subsequent generations.

While tickets will be on sale soon, you can register your interest on sailgp.com/abudhabi

Images: Sail GP Facebook