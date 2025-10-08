It’s cooling down, which means outdoor activities in the UAE are officially back on the agenda

As winter approaches, the city transforms into the ultimate playground for adventure seekers. With clear skies and cooler days ahead, it’s the perfect time to explore the UAE’s great outdoors – from mountain escapes and desert safaris to seaside thrills. Whether it’s skydiving over the Palm, camping under the stars, or gliding across the Creek, here are some of the best outdoor activities in the UAE to try this season.

Take a Dhs1 abra ride in Old Dubai

Step back in time with a classic abra ride across Dubai Creek. These traditional wooden boats offer an authentic glimpse into the city’s history, connecting Deira and Bur Dubai for just one dirham. The short journey gives you views of the bustling souks, minarets, and the charm of Old Dubai – and it’s especially magical at sunset.

Location: Dubai Creek, Deira and Bur Dubai

Times: Daily, 6am to midnight

Cost: Dhs1 per person (each way)

Contact: RTA Marine Transport

@rta_dubai

Go camping at Al Qudra Lakes

Only a short drive from the city, Al Qudra Lakes offers a peaceful escape surrounded by desert and wildlife. It’s a favourite camping spot where you can set up your tent beside the lake, enjoy a BBQ, and stargaze through the clear night sky. Bird lovers will spot everything from flamingos to ducks and swans.

Location: Al Qudra Lakes, near Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve

Times: Open 24 hours, best visited from October to April

Cost: Free entry (bring your own equipment)

Experience a desert safari

For a real Dubai adventure, head into the desert for an evening safari. Kick off with dune bashing and sandboarding before enjoying camel rides and a traditional buffet dinner at Al Khayma Camp. You can also join a stargazing session guided by experts. It’s an unforgettable way to experience Emirati culture and the beauty of the desert.

Location: Al Khayma Desert Camp, Al Aweer

Times: Afternoon to evening (around 6 to 7 hours)

Cost: From Dhs385 per person

Contact: OceanAir Travels

@oceanairtravels

Camp in the mountains at Jebel Jais

Escape to cooler climes with a camping trip at Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest mountain. Join Arabian Wanderers for an exclusive private experience at Camp 1770, set 1,770 metres above sea level. Expect stunning views, BBQ dinners, sunrise meditation, and even yoga sessions. Everything from tents to transport can be arranged for you – all you need to bring is your sense of adventure.

Location: Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah

Times: Overnight, available year-round

Cost: From Dhs600 for a two-day trip

Contact: Arabian Wanderers

@arabian.wanderers

Spend a day exploring Hatta

Just 90 minutes from Dubai, Hatta is the ultimate outdoor escape. Adventure seekers can kayak, hike, mountain bike, or zip-line through the Hajar Mountains. Families can visit the honey bee garden, heritage village, or Hatta Dam. Getting there is easy too — hop on the Hatta Express Bus from Dubai Mall for just Dhs25. Once there, the local Hop On and Off bus connects you to all the main attractions.

Location: Hatta, Dubai

Times: Daily, daytime visits recommended

Cost: Hatta Express Bus Dhs25, Hop On and Off Bus Dhs2

Contact: Visit Hatta

@visithatta

Skydive over Dubai

Ready to face your fears? Experience freefalling from 13,000 feet with Skydive Dubai. Choose between the iconic Palm Drop Zone for breathtaking coastal views or the Desert Drop Zone for golden dune landscapes. Each tandem jump includes a safety briefing, instructor, and video footage to capture every second of the thrill.

Location: Skydive Dubai, Palm Drop Zone and Desert Drop Zone

Times: Daily, 8am to 2:30pm (weather dependent)

Cost: From Dhs2,199 per person

Contact: Skydive Dubai

@skydivedubai

Make a splash at Aquaventure World

For something a little wetter, head to Aquaventure World at Atlantis The Palm. It’s the world’s largest waterpark, packed with over 100 slides, rides, and attractions. Brave record-breaking drops, relax along lazy rivers, or meet dolphins and sea lions at Atlas Village. It’s the ultimate family day out filled with excitement and adventure.

Location: Atlantis, The Palm, Crescent Road, Dubai

Times: Daily, 10am to 6:30pm (Sunset Saturdays 6pm to 10pm)

Cost: From Dhs299 per person

Contact: Atlantis The Palm

@aquaventureworld