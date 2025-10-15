The oldest cabaret in Paris will debut Paris Paradis in Dubai later this year

Dubai, get ready for a nightlife concept unlike anything else you’ll find in the city right now. Paradis Latin, the oldest cabaret show in the French capital, is set to bring a one-of-a-kind new venue to Dubai.

While details remain under wraps for now, we do know that the new venue will be called Paris Paradis, and will open before the end of the year in the city, bringing a new dimension to the city’s impressive dinner and a show scene.

Paradis Latin – an icon of cabaret

A theatrical spectacle known and loved in Paris since 1889, Paradis Latin has continuously evolved over the last 136 years, and while the oldest cabaret in Paris remains rich in history and glamour, it also now features new technology that further enhances the dazzling spectacle.

In Paris, the current Paradis Latin show, L’Oiseau Paris, is a 90-minute, immersive pre-show dinner followed by a 90-minute show, during which a collective of over 30 dancers, acrobats, singers and even comedians mingle across 15 extraordinary stage sets.

Paradis Latin also hosts a family-friendly show, Mon premier Cabaret, three afternoons per week.

All shows are the creative genius of Kamel Ouali, a renowned French choreographer who laces poetic stories through the wow-worthy shows. He’ll also be the man in charge of bringing to life the shows at Paris Paradis, so we can expect the same wow-worthy production.

New openings to get excited for

Dubai’s nightlife scene has become renowned for the dinner and a show concept, with venues like The Theatre, Aretha and Gatsby serving up some of the best dining and entertainment offerings in the city.

But there’s more to come. Coming up this November, we’ll also be able to check out the brand new Billionaire Dubai – bringing a sizzling new show to its chic new location at Mandarin Oriental Downtown.

Lead image: Paradis Latin Paris