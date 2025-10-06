More than fashion brands, Dubai Mall is going to be home to some stunning works of art this month

Shoppers may flock to Dubai Mall for Gucci, Chanel, and Cartier, but this October, it’s not just fashion making headlines. Art lovers will have a new reason to visit, as the mall unveils a collection of never-before-seen masterpieces by some of the world’s most iconic artists.

For the first time, these works of art by Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Andy Warhol, Banksy and Gus Van Sant, will be on display at Dubai Mall’s Grand Atrium.

The masterpieces are own by private collectors, with only a lucky view being able to admire their beauty. But now, culture vultures can feast their eyes on these beauties. And it’s all made possible by the community of co-owners powered by 10101.art.

3 of 12

10101.art represents a new era of collectors, people who believe masterpieces should be shared, not hidden. We stand by this belief.

*NOWADEUS: New immersive show is set to dazzle Dubai this October*

What masterpieces form the collection of art at Dubai Mall

There are seven artworks in total — and while it’s not on the scale of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, that’s exactly the charm. The intimate setup lets you take your time, stand close, and appreciate each masterpiece the way it was meant to be seen.

Pablo Picasso Portrait de Dora Maar (1939 – 42)

(1939 – 42) Pablo Picasso Nature Morte au Verre sous la Lampe (1962)

(1962) Andy Warhol Campbell’s Soup Cans II: Scotch Broth 55 (1968)

(1968) Banksy Turf War (2003)

(2003) Banksy Choose Your Weapon (2010)

(2010) Salvador Dalí Man-Tree with a Flayed Heart (1954)

(1954) Gus Van Sant Mona Lisa #11 (2022)

You better be quick to visit though, because the art will make its way back home to its owners on October 31. If you need any other reason to visit? It’s absolutely free to visit.

Quick details

Location: Dubai Mall’s Grand Atrium (in front of Cartier, Tiffany & Co., and Rolex), Downtown Dubai, Dubai

Dates: Until October 31

Costs: Free

Contact: 800 382246255 (Dubai Mall)

@thedubaimall, @artforalluae, @10101.art

Images: Supplied