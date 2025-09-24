kanvas’ new exhibition cracks open a whole new kind of Pandora’s box – one that pulls you deep into the chaos of today’s obsessions

Eager for a fresh art adventure? Head to kanvas Dubai this October for NOWADEUS, a mesmerizing large-scale immersive experience by New Zealand-based multidisciplinary artist Tim Christie and The Grid.

Located in Al Khayat Avenue, Al Quoz, kanvas is bringing this acclaimed show, which debuted in New Zealand last year, to Dubai for its Middle Eastern premiere.

Inside the space, seven towering “icons of today” take shape: bold, striking symbols of our modern-day obsessions: technology, fitness, beauty, fame, materialism, outrage, and power. The experience challenges you to confront what truly holds sway over your attention in today’s world.

Christie’s bold, larger-than-life characters come to life with the help of motion design studio The Grid, combining eye-catching visuals with subtle storytelling. Together, they create a thought-provoking world that blurs the line between what draws us in and what distracts us.

The whole experience is elevated by an original score from composer Tom McLeod and enveloping spatial sound design by Mike Hodgson, creating a fully sensory journey.

Opening night takes place on Thursday, October 2, and the exhibition runs until November 7, giving you plenty of time to go and visit. You can visit Monday to Friday from 10am to 6pm.

Need another reason to check it out? Admission is free.

For more information, visit kanvasdubai.com

All the important details

Location: NOWADEUS, kanvas, Al Khayat Avenue, 19th Street, Al Quoz, Dubai

Date/time: October 2 to November 7 (Mon to Fri 10am to 6pm, closed Sat and Sun)

Cost: Free entry

Contact: (04) 242 8199

Images: kanvas Dubai