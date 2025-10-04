There are lots of celebrities in Atlantis The Royal for the launch of CARBONE Dubai

This is a big weekend in the Dubai restaurant scene, it’s the launch of CARBONE Dubai in Atlantis The Royal and lots of famous faces stepped out (and stepped on a plane) to show support.

The legendary New York restaurant CARBONE has arrived in Dubai and you can make reservations to dine there from next Monday. The Italian restaurant debuted in the US over a decade ago and has become one of the most celebrated restaurants in America. CARBONE Dubai marks the brand’s tenth outpost worldwide and first in the UAE.

The launch weekend has started and there are several events lined up over a few days to welcome the restaurant to Dubai and to Atlantis The Royal. Last night, a bunch of famous faces enjoyed a meal in the restaurant and the CARBONE ON THE BEACH afterparty.

The afterparty saw American chart-topping rapper and hip-hop icon Rick Ross delivered a live performance that kept the night roaring well into the early hours.

Major Food Group co-founders Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalaznick, and Rich Torrisi hosted a huge amount of celebrities who attended this lavish party in Dubai. Famous faces included Alessandra Ambrosio, Rio Ferdinand and Lennon Gallagher alongside girlfriend Isobel Richmond, Mohammed Al Turki, Mona Zaki, Damson Idris. Kilian Hennessy, Simone Susinna, Rose Bertram, Romee Strijd, Kat Graham, and Joelle Mardinian.

They all enjoyed Chef Mario Carbone’s iconic dishes – Caesar alla ZZ, Tortellini Tartufo Nero, Jumbo Shrimp Scampi, Veal Parmesan, and the cult-favourite Spicy Rigatoni.

What CARBONE Dubai looks like

At the heart of the restaurant there’s a showstopping centrepiece, one of the largest jellyfish tanks in the world, which stretches across an entire wall of the dining room. The dining room has elegant chandeliers, a curated art collection, velvety jewel-toned nooks, leather banquettes and damask-adorned walls with Venetian glass mirrors. Spot the sleek, elongated bar and plush, vibrantly coloured seating too.