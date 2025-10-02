The October issue of the What’s On Abu Dhabi magazine is here, and it’s free to read now

The season has well and truly started in Abu Dhabi and what better way to navigate everything that’s happening than with The What’s On Abu Dhabi magazine, especially the October issue. It’s packed with everything you need, from all of the events happening around the city, to the best places for afternoon tea. Even better? You can read it online for free.

This month, we’re bringing you to Abu Dhabi’s Mina Fish Market, where fresh catches, lively stalls and the ocean’s flavours come alive. We’re also showing you all of the new restaurants that are beginning to pop up around the capital, so you can add them to your list. You’ll also find our round-up of the must-do events in Abu Dhabi this October, plus our handpicked recommendations for where to eat, where to stay, and how to make the most of every moment.

Take the mic at the best places for karaoke whether you prefer a private booth or an audience. We’re also taking you on a journey to stay like royalty in castles around the world. And because no issue is complete without a little inspiration, we shine a light on some of Abu Dhabi’s most exciting venues, pop-ups, and cultural happenings you won’t want to miss.

Whether you’re plotting a weekend escape, hunting for your next foodie obsession, or simply looking for afternoon tea to try, this issue is brimming with ideas to keep you inspired all month long.

So grab a tea and flick through the September issue of What’s On Abu Dhabi. It’s your ultimate guide to discovering every part of the city, and it’s only a click away…