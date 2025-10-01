The October issue of the What’s On Dubai magazine is here, and it’s free to read now

Now that you’ve settled into the season in Dubai, things are beginning to kick off and there is so much on this month. The What’s On Dubai October issue is packed with all of the new restaurants you need to check out, the events you need to go to, from musicals to Oktoberfest and even where to dine like a local. You can read it online for free.

This month, we’re going into detail the brand new restaurants that are beginning to open up around the city, from fine dining to casual spots. We’ve rounded up some of the best business lunches, and where you can eat around the world in Dubai, no matter where your stomach wants to take you. You’ll also find our round-up of the must-do events in Dubai this October, plus our handpicked recommendations for where to get the best seats to watch the Dubai Fountains.

We’re also talking Karak. with a newcomers guide to the popular drink. Dance music legend Carl Cox opens up to us about music, creativity and Dubai’s nightlife scene. Not forgetting fitness, we’re bringing you the best places to run in the city, from Kite Beach to Expo City, plus what exactly is pickleball? Find out here. And because no issue is complete without a little inspiration, we shine a light on some of Dubai’s most exciting venues, pop-ups, and cultural happenings you won’t want to miss.

Whether you’re plotting a weekend escape, hunting for your next business lunch, or simply looking for the places to get true Emirati food, this issue is brimming with ideas to keep you inspired all month long.

So, grab a Karak (in the spots we recommend) and flick through the October issue of What’s On Dubai magazine. It’s your ultimate guide to discovering every part of the city, and it’s only a click away…