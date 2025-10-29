Resident or tourist: Save big in the UAE with your Emirates boarding pass
Are you a tourist or a resident flying in to Dubai this winter? Your Emirates boarding pass could save you dirhams
Your Emirates boarding pass could get you more than just a seat on the plane. With a simple show, it can unlock hundreds of savings across the country, from dining and shopping to adventure and relaxation.
What is my Emirates Pass
My Emirates Pass is a special programme for Emirates passengers that turns your boarding pass into a handy discount card. It doesn’t matter if you’re a visitor exploring the UAE or a resident coming home – this pass gives you instant deals at a variety of participating venues during your trip.
All you need to do is present your boarding pass, either printed or on your phone, along with a photo ID. You can even use the same boarding pass multiple times at different places or revisit your favourite spots to make the most of the offers. If you’re using a digital pass, it’s a good idea to take a screenshot in case it disappears after landing.
Also read: All the destinations you can fly to on Emirates Premium Economy
Where you can save
There are deals across all kinds of activities, so there’s something for everyone:
-
Mind and Body discounts: Enjoy at places like spa treatments, cryotherapy, dental clinics and more
-
Dining experience discounts: Eat out at some of the UAE’s top restaurants or enjoy casual dining offers across the city
-
Retail and shopping discounts: Grab deals at popular fashion and lifestyle stores, including Call it Spring, Calvin Klein, and Lacoste
-
Leisure discounts: Take advantage of lower prices for Burj Khalifa tickets, desert safaris, water activities, yacht charters, theme parks, and even access to hotel pools and beaches
How to use your pass
-
Fly Emirates between 1 October 2025 and 31 March 2026
-
Keep your boarding pass handy, printed or digital
-
Show it with a valid ID at participating venues
-
And enjoy your discount!
With this simple pass, your flight can turn into a mini savings spree, making your UAE trip even more rewarding.
Image: What’s On Archive