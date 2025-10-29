Are you a tourist or a resident flying in to Dubai this winter? Your Emirates boarding pass could save you dirhams

Your Emirates boarding pass could get you more than just a seat on the plane. With a simple show, it can unlock hundreds of savings across the country, from dining and shopping to adventure and relaxation.

What is my Emirates Pass

My Emirates Pass is a special programme for Emirates passengers that turns your boarding pass into a handy discount card. It doesn’t matter if you’re a visitor exploring the UAE or a resident coming home – this pass gives you instant deals at a variety of participating venues during your trip.

All you need to do is present your boarding pass, either printed or on your phone, along with a photo ID. You can even use the same boarding pass multiple times at different places or revisit your favourite spots to make the most of the offers. If you’re using a digital pass, it’s a good idea to take a screenshot in case it disappears after landing.

Where you can save

There are deals across all kinds of activities, so there’s something for everyone:

Mind and Body discounts: Enjoy at places like spa treatments, cryotherapy, dental clinics and more

Dining experience discounts: Eat out at some of the UAE’s top restaurants or enjoy casual dining offers across the city

Retail and shopping discounts: Grab deals at popular fashion and lifestyle stores, including Call it Spring, Calvin Klein, and Lacoste

Leisure discounts: Take advantage of lower prices for Burj Khalifa tickets, desert safaris, water activities, yacht charters, theme parks, and even access to hotel pools and beaches

How to use your pass

Fly Emirates between 1 October 2025 and 31 March 2026 Keep your boarding pass handy, printed or digital Show it with a valid ID at participating venues And enjoy your discount!

With this simple pass, your flight can turn into a mini savings spree, making your UAE trip even more rewarding.

Image: What’s On Archive