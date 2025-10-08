Playful flavours, inventive drinks and dinner that will have you dancing in your seat at Teatro, Park Rotana

Step into Teatro at Park Rotana and you immediately feel like you’ve discovered a secret. Soft lights, marble floors and glimmers from crystal chandeliers set the stage for a dinner that’s as playful as it is indulgent. From sushi rolls that pack a punch to Wagyu beef that melts on the tongue, every bite has a little magic. If you’re wondering where to eat in Abu Dhabi, Teatro is the kind of restaurant that makes you linger, sip your cocktail slowly and soak in the night.

The Spot

From the moment you step through the wooden doorway and under the glowing red Teatro sign, it’s clear this is more than just another hotel restaurant. Wine barrels and wooden crates stacked along the walls whisper of indulgence, while crystal chandeliers scatter a soft shimmer across marble floors and neatly set tables. A golden mask hangs on the wall, resembling a traditional Battoulah worn by Emirati women, a subtle nod to Abu Dhabi’s roots that anchors the space with quiet elegance.

The Vibe

It’s a quiet Friday night when we visit, and while other guests are dining, Teatro still manages to feel like an exclusive hideaway. The restaurant is dimly lit, with a relaxed, intimate energy. Outside, the blue glow of the hotel pool creates the perfect backdrop for an alfresco dinner on cooler nights. It’s the kind of setting that invites conversation to linger over multiple courses.

The Food and Drinks

Teatro has made its mark with dry-aged steak and a live sushi counter, and it doesn’t disappoint. Freshly baked bread arrives first and is impossibly moreish. The Tom Yum soup follows, spicy and well-balanced, warming without overwhelming. Tempura prawns are crisp and perfectly cooked, though the baby marrow tempura doesn’t quite sing. The signature volcano roll is a highlight of the sushi counter—handrolled and satisfying, a must-order for first-timers. A refreshing apple sorbet acts as a palate cleanser mid-meal, a small but thoughtful touch that lifts the whole dining experience. Sides include chili and garlic sautéed broccoli and grilled asparagus sprinkled with almond flakes, simple but flavorful accompaniments.

The Australian Wagyu beef tenderloin, grade 9+, is melt-in-your-mouth good, an indulgence that feels worth every dirham. Dessert brings a Valrhona chocolate fondant paired with vanilla ice cream, the kind of guilty pleasure that’s impossible to resist. Cocktails and mocktails are playful and inventive, with enough character to make ordering a part of the fun.

The Service

Staff are attentive without hovering, offering suggestions that feel helpful rather than rehearsed. There’s a rhythm to the service that keeps the meal flowing without pressure.

What to Order

Tom Yum soup

Volcano roll

Wagyu beef tenderloin

What’s On the Bill

For a three-course meal with drinks, expect to pay around Dhs 450-500 for two.

What’s On Verdict

The food at Teatro is so good it’ll have you dancing in your seat, the setting is intimate, and the touches of Abu Dhabi in the décor make it feel special rather than generic. It’s the kind of place where a dinner feels like a small celebration.

Location: Teatro, Park Rotana Abu Dhabi

Times: Mondays to Fridays & Sundays: 6pm to 1am and Saturdays: 12:30pm to 1am

Contact: (02) 657 3317