Ripe Market is heading back outdoors and it’s soon

Ah, a sign that the winter is finally here. Ripe Market is moving back outdoors and it’s this weekend. From this Saturday, October 11, you’ll find Ripe Market at its home place in Academy Park every weekend, on Saturdays and Sundays.

If you haven’t visited Ripe Market in Dubai before, you should put it on your list whether you’re a tourist or a resident. Dubai’s beloved market has quickly become a staple in the things to do in the city. There are so many things to do that you can spend the whole day there too, wander around the stalls and pick up some handmade jewellery or clothes from a small business. The market is a shoppers paradise full of small businesses with so many stalls selling accessories, children’s toys and so much more. You won’t be hungry either as there are so many delicious food vendors to choose from, such as burgers, greek food, quiche, salads and lots of light snacks too like icecreams. The little ones will be entertained with the petting zoo, pony rides, art workshops, not including the pop ups that happen throughout the season.

Ripe Market is officially moving back outdoors from Saturday, October 11, according to their Instagram. The market is open Saturdays from 9am to 9pm and Sundays 9am to 7pm.

During the summer, there were smaller versions of the market in various locations such as Town Square Centre, Gate Avenue DIFC and in true Dubai style it could even be found at a brunch. This year, it was found at the Roast by Bubbalicious brunch in the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi and was a fun option for brunch goers to browse some homegrown brands and possibly bring home a treat or two for themselves or others.

Location: Ripe Market, Academy Park

Dates: Weekends, from October 11. Saturday 9am to 9pm, Sunday 9am to 7pm

Contact: @ripemarket

