The shopping scene is only getting bigger and better with these new malls in Dubai

From lush forest-inspired spaces to high-tech community hubs, a new wave of malls is on the way and each one promises something completely different. Whether you love luxury fashion, dining with a view, or exploring unique entertainment zones, these new malls in Dubai are worth getting excited about.

Ghaf Woods Mall

Dubai is set to unveil a truly unique shopping destination with Ghaf Woods Mall, developed by Majid Al Futtaim. This will be the region’s first forest-integrated mall, blending greenery, design, and technology.

Located in the Dhs15.4 billion Ghaf Woods community, the mall is being described as a “mall in the forest.” Visitors can expect a mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment surrounded by lush natural landscapes. While the final design is yet to be revealed, it will mirror the community’s forest-inspired theme and aim to create a standout experience for residents and visitors.

Location: Ghaf Woods community, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road

Opening: Expected in phases until 2031

Sobha Hartland Community Mall

Opening in 2026, the Sobha Hartland Community Mall is designed as a lifestyle hub combining shopping, dining, wellness, and recreation. Covering 339,000 square feet and costing over Dhs210 million, the mall will offer a supermarket, 35 retail stores, a gym, children’s play areas, sports courts, and more than 10 restaurants.

The design focuses on natural elements with skylights, greenery, and water features throughout, creating a calm and inviting environment. A standout feature called the “vibrant bowl” will connect all floors from basement to roof, decorated with green walls and floating pods. Smart technology, including interactive displays and digital navigation, will make visiting easy and enjoyable.

Location: Sobha Hartland, Mohammed Bin Rashid City

Opening: 2026

Dubai Square

One of Dubai’s most ambitious upcoming malls is Dubai Square in Dubai Creek Harbour, developed by Emaar Properties. Once finished, it will be one of the largest malls in Dubai, second only to Dubai Mall, and will connect directly to the new Dubai Creek Tower.

The mall will feature the largest Chinatown in the Middle East, a grand plaza with digital and artistic installations, a dedicated art district, and a rooftop waterpark. Its modern design includes wide pedestrian walkways and a dramatic glass roof. Just 10 minutes from Downtown Dubai and the airport, it’s set to be a highly accessible and exciting new destination.

Location: Dubai Creek Harbour

Opening: To be confirmed

Mall of the Emirates Expansion

Even Dubai’s most iconic malls are getting bigger. Mall of the Emirates is preparing to unveil a major new section as part of its Dhs5 billion expansion. The upgrade will add 100 new stores and more than 20,000 square metres of retail and leisure space.

Highlights include a new outdoor dining courtyard, a revamped cultural hub, and lifestyle and entertainment areas opening gradually between 2025 and 2027. The New Covent Garden Theatre is expected to soft-launch in mid-2025, while other sections will open through early 2027.

This expansion ensures Mall of the Emirates remains a top destination for shopping, dining, and leisure, and is one of the city’s most exciting malls in Dubai opening soon.

Location: Al Barsha, Dubai

Opening: Between 2025 and 2027

Madar Mall, Sharjah

Just outside Dubai, Sharjah is preparing to welcome Madar Mall in the Aljada development. Opening in December 2028, the mall will feature over 400 shops, 80 restaurants, and family-friendly attractions including a cinema, ice rink, and dancing fountain plaza.

A rooftop restaurant and observation tower will offer panoramic views of Sharjah. Designed as a cultural and community hub, Madar Mall aims to combine retail, dining, and entertainment under one roof for both residents and visitors.

Location: Aljada, Sharjah

Opening: December 2028