Travelling from Dubai to Abu Dhabi just got easier and cheaper

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a brand-new direct bus route from Dubai to Abu Dhabi. The service offers a smooth, non-stop journey from Al Quoz in Dubai to Mohammed bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi, giving residents a convenient and affordable new way to travel between the Emirates.

A new direct route from Al Quoz

The new service will run from Al Quoz Bus Station in Dubai straight to Mohammed bin Zayed City (MBZ) Bus Station in Abu Dhabi. It’s a non-stop route, meaning there are no stops along the way, offering a faster and more convenient journey for passengers.

Affordable fares and easy payment

Tickets are priced at Dhs25 per person, and passengers can pay using nol cards, contactless cards, or cash. Each bus can carry up to 50 passengers and will depart every three hours, making it a practical choice for both commuters and day-trippers.

The service is operated in partnership with Capital Express, and the buses are easy to spot thanks to their bright green design. RTA says this new service will help meet the growing demand for intercity travel as more residents choose public transport for cost-effective travel.

The Etihad Rail is set to launch next year

Etihad Rail’s passenger trains will travel at speeds of up to 200 km/h, offering a fast, sustainable alternative to road travel. Each train is expected to carry around 400 passengers, with the network projected to serve over 36 million people annually by 2030. One of the first passengers was His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as he boarded the passenger train in August as an inspection of progress.

The train should take 57 minutes to travel from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and is a huge step in the progress of the public transport in the UAE.

