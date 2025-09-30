The Etihad Rail is set to launch next year

One of the UAE’s most anticipated transport systems is on its way here and the newest updates have arrived too. The Global Rail Conference in Abu Dhabi, revealed some information about the Etihad Rail passenger trains. There was a display of a model of the silver train cabin with the Etihad rail logo on them. Khaleej Times has revealed that each train will have three cabins, economy class, family class and first class.

The seating arrangements are different in all of the classes. The economy class will have back-to-back dark grey coloured seats, the family class will have seats facing each other and have a longer table in between and the first-class seats will be wider and adjustable for the comfort of passengers.

Tray tables are available behind all the seats and there will be overhead space for luggage in each cabin. There will be separate space for additional bigger pieces of luggage.

Etihad Rail’s passenger trains will travel at speeds of up to 200 km/h, offering a fast, sustainable alternative to road travel. Each train is expected to carry around 400 passengers, with the network projected to serve over 36 million people annually by 2030. One of the first passengers was His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as he boarded the passenger train in August as an inspection of progress.

The train should take 57 minutes to travel from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and is a huge step in the progress of the public transport in the UAE.

Images: Khaleej Times