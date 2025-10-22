From limited-edition cards to surprise “gift grab” booths, here’s what’s happening and where to find it

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a month of commuter-friendly treats that turn everyday journeys into mini events. The authority will be introducing limited-edition nol cards at Metro stations, cinema discounts, retail cashback, photobooths, and even a 20-second “grab what you can” prize booth popping up around the network from late October into November.

The collector bait arrives first. All through November 1 to November 30, limited-edition 20th anniversary nol cards will be available at Dubai Metro stations from ticket kiosks and TVMs, ideal if you like your travel card to double as a keepsake.

Marking 20 years of RTA’s foundation, we celebrate a legacy of hard work and innovation, and everyone who has been part of our journey towards a more connected and advanced future.

20 years celebrating moving forward. — RTA (@rta_dubai) October 21, 2025

The deals roll out in the first week of November with Roxy Cinemas offering 20 per cent off tickets between November 1 and 5 with the code RTA20, while Noon shoppers can snag 20 per cent cashback during the same window using the same code. If you ride the tram regularly, keep an eye on the Tram x The Entertainer tie-in running now through November 2 for a chance to win The Entertainer UAE 2026 (hello, 2-for-1s).

Visitors landing in Dubai during the festivities can join the Tourist Photo Challenge at DXB from October 28 to November 1, take part to pick up a welcome pack and a shot at a feature on RTA’s social channels. Meanwhile, Emirates NBD will host kiosks at BurJuman, Union, and Mall of the Emirates Metro stations from November 1 to 15, handing out giveaways and showcasing the Go4it Card (a banking-meets-nol hybrid).

The most chaotic-fun moment is the 20-Second Gift Grab on November 1: step into the RTA20 booth and snatch as many goodies as you can at Al Ghubaiba Bus Station (9am to 11am) and Insurance Market Metro Station (11am to 1pm), expect everything from electronics to chocolates flying around. Over at BurJuman that day (9am to 5pm), an art frame and photobooth activation lets you snap and go with a digital keepsake, while teams will be handing out balloons and smiles across key stations and a Customer Happiness Centre.

Image: Archive