All you favourite childhood snacks, right here in Dubai

One of the best things about living in Dubai is that you don’t really miss home. Everything one may need to feel like they’re back home is here – the people, streaming in from every corner of the world to make something of their lives; the community spaces, created by these very people to find their own; and 0f course, the food. These regional supermarkets in Dubai are bringing the best of your favourite childhood snacks, local hits and retro picks.

Korea (and beyond)

1004 Gourmet

This is the go-to Korean supermarket in Dubai and one of the best regional supermarkets, stocking all those delicious snacks you’ve seen in your K-Drama binge-watching sessions. The brand opened doors in 2008 when founders Dong Chul Shin and Juno Kim decided to open a small grocery shop in The Onyx Tower 1 dedicated to Korean food. Now, they have grown into two physical stores with a new one coming soon and an online platform that delivers across the UAE, and stocks produce from across East Asia.

@1004gourmet

East Asia

WeMart

Another amazing regional supermarket, this one might be the largest one in the region.WeMart is one of those one-stop-shop stops where you can shop all the best products from across Asia and grab a hearty meal at the foodcourt all in the same day. These massive, mall-like stores are located in five different areas in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as offer delivery in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi. Think snacks, drinks, cooking ingredients and fresh produce.

@wemart.uae

France

Odeon

Odeon’s gourmet store section is what dreams are truly made of. Stocked to the top with French goods, from different kinds of chocolate, candy, crisps, spreads and condiments to fresh seafood, freshly-baked bread, cured meat cuts, cheeses, dairy products and more. They’re bringing the very best of French fare to Dubai’s doorstep — and not just that. Their dedicated deli meats and seafood sections serve only the freshest selection. You can even pick your seafood on the spot. If you want it, they’ve got it.

@odeondubai

South Africa

Hyperama

A firm favourite among South African expats in the UAE, this proudly South African supermarket first opened its doors in Dubai in 2018 — and has been growing ever since. Stocking a wide range of premium products shipped directly from South Africa, including sought-after goods from Woolworths, it’s the go-to for anyone craving a taste of home. From iconic snacks and chocolates to beloved sauces, spices, baked goods, and ready-to-eat meals, it’s a one-stop shop for all the essentials, and indulgences. The brand has since expanded across the country with locations in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Ruwais, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah, and also offers easy online ordering with home delivery.

@hyperamauae

India

Adil

Every desi expat will know – Adil is the go-to for all Indian mothers. From iconic biscuit brands to local instant noodles, canned juices, Indian chocolate brands, the most obscure spices, candies, lentils, pulses, grains and more, this is a hotspot for all things Indian produce. They even offer in-store services like freshly grinding grains into powders. Adil is a super popular chain in the UAE and has loads of branches, with some prime locations in residential areas.

@adil_supermarkets

Pakistan

Pakistan Supermarket

Bringing all the best Pakistani products, this chain has a few branches across the city, and even an online platform with delivery. They stock more than 100 Pakistani brands, fruits, vegetables, meat, bakery products, cultural items, clothes, sports items and much more. You can find their stores in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain, serving the massive community of Pakistani expats in Dubai. Bonus: if you’re looking for some good mangoes during the mango season, this is the spot to check out.

@pakistansupermarket

UK

Waitrose

Everyone knows Waitrose — and for good reason. Long associated with the luxe grocery crowd, both here in Dubai and back in the UK, it’s a go-to for premium picks and familiar British staples. From crisps, chocolates, and dairy to fresh produce and Waitrose’s own-label goodies, they’ve got your cravings covered. Prefer to skip the trip? Their online store makes it easy to shop and have everything delivered straight to your door.

@waitroseuae

Australia

Jones The Grocer

Launched in Australia back in 1996, Jones the Grocer has grown into a beloved hybrid of gourmet grocery store, artisan café, and fully stocked cheese room. A go-to for foodies, it’s known for its impressive selection of cheeses, deli meats, and all the essentials for building a next-level charcuterie board. You’ll also find a curated range of gourmet and private-label products, because quality is non-negotiable here. And of course, it’s not just about what you take home. Jones remains a firm favourite for dine-in meals, whether you’re after a leisurely breakfast, a quick lunch, or a cosy dinner.

@jonesthegrocer

Sweden

IKEA

Everyone knows IKEA as the ultimate destination for affordable furniture, but it’s also a low-key haven for Swedish snacks and pantry staples. Beyond decking out your home, IKEA stocks a wide range of Swedish chocolates, biscuits, crisps, dairy products, and its own line of IKEA-branded treats you can grab in-store. And let’s not forget the IKEA restaurant, a cult favourite in its own right, best known for those iconic Swedish meatballs (with gravy and lingonberry jam, of course). Sweden in a shopping trolley? Pretty much.

@ikeauae

Italy

Eataly

If you’re looking to shop gourmet Italian produce, look no further than Eataly. At their branch at Pavilion at the Beach, you’ll find both a licensed restaurant and a retail market, packed with produce that means you can recreate La Dolce Vita at home in your own kitchen. There’s a walk-in cheese room stacked with fragrant fromage, a venchi chocolate concession where you’ll get your hands on rich sweet treats, and thanks to a collaboration with MMI, you can even purchase a bottle of vino to pair with your produce.

@eatalyatthebeach

Images: Socials